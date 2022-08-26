Fantasy gossip & Rams/Chiefs previews
Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss all of the news, rumors and gossip that is coming out of NFL training camps before they turn their attention to previewing the fantasy-relevant players on the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.
01:10 NEWS / Tyron Smith out until December
08:05 Darren Waller’s status for week 1
10:45 Michael Carter is “still RB1” for NYJ?
14:00 Aaron Jones hype train
16:20 Isaiah Likely
18:45 Isaiah McKenzie
22:30 Khalil Herbert
24:20 Hayden Hurst
26:00 Nyheim Hines
30:00 Jonathan Taylor vs. Christian McCaffrey
31:30 Josh Jacobs / Raiders RB committee
34:00 A.J. Brown
40:45 Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon
44:30 RAMS PREVIEW
44:45 Cam Akers / Darrell Henderson Jr.
49:15 Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson?
51:20 Allen Robinson
55:00 CHIEFS PREVIEW
55:15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire
58:20 Juju Smith-Schuster / MVS / Mercole Hardman / Skyy Moore
60:50 Patrick Mahomes
62:50 Travis Kelce
