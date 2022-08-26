  • Oops!
Fantasy gossip & Rams/Chiefs previews

Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab
·1 min read
In this article:
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss all of the news, rumors and gossip that is coming out of NFL training camps before they turn their attention to previewing the fantasy-relevant players on the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

01:10 NEWS / Tyron Smith out until December

08:05 Darren Waller’s status for week 1

10:45 Michael Carter is “still RB1” for NYJ?

14:00 Aaron Jones hype train

16:20 Isaiah Likely

18:45 Isaiah McKenzie

22:30 Khalil Herbert

24:20 Hayden Hurst

26:00 Nyheim Hines

30:00 Jonathan Taylor vs. Christian McCaffrey

31:30 Josh Jacobs / Raiders RB committee

34:00 A.J. Brown

40:45 Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon

44:30 RAMS PREVIEW

44:45 Cam Akers / Darrell Henderson Jr.

49:15 Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson?

51:20 Allen Robinson

55:00 CHIEFS PREVIEW

55:15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire

58:20 Juju Smith-Schuster / MVS / Mercole Hardman / Skyy Moore

60:50 Patrick Mahomes

62:50 Travis Kelce

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

