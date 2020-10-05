Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 4 recap — Welcome Back OBJ and Mixon!

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Most of the Week 4 fantasy action is in the books, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to talk through it all on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Liz highlight the biggest fantasy moments, toughest beats and concerning conundrums from every game the full Sunday slate, including another wild Cowboys game, this time in a loss against the Cleveland Browns (featuring a huge game by OBJ), worrying injuries for Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb, and another tough loss for the Houston Texans, who fall to 0-4. They also talk through some of the incredible performances by Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, and Tom Brady.

