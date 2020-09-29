Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 4 Pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens is joined by John Paulsen of 4for4.com to prepare you for waiver wire transactions heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.

The guys start at the running back position by asking how is Myles Gaskin still available? Go pick him up already! (8:33)

At the wide receiver position, a few rookies broke out this past week. Should you target Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk or Chase Claypool? (14:59)

And at the quarterback spot, are we believing in Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield again heading into a few favorable matchups? (28:57)

