Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 4 Fantasy Preview – Streaming QBs if you were counting on Tannehill or Big Ben

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 4 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down one BIG thing to be aware of for every Week 4 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s potentially high-scoring matchup between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Will Kyler Murray bounce back versus Carolina? Will Baltimore take their frustrations out on a weak Washington team? Who will win when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs square off against Cam Newton and the Patriots?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 4, including discussing how we at Yahoo Fantasy are handling the Titans-Steelers postponement as well as identifying some QBs you might want to pick up if Ben Roethlisberger or Ryan Tannehill were starting on your roster.

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

