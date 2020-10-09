Fantasy Football Forecast: Two game postponements muddy the Week 5 outlook

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 5 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down one BIG thing to be aware of for every Week 5 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between newly named rest-of-season starting quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Will Kenyan Drake FINALLY deliver in a plus matchup? How will Joe Burrow do against the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense? How many points will be scored when Seattle and Minnesota meet?

Plus, what should you do when not one, but TWO games were postponed out of Sunday into either Monday or Tuesday?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 5!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

