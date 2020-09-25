Fantasy Football Forecast: One BIG THING you should know for every Week 3 matchup

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for all things Week 3 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down one BIG thing to be aware of for every Week 3 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s huge matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Can Carson Wentz & the Philadelphia Eagles get right against the winless Cincinnati Bengals? Speaking of winless, can the Falcons and Vikings get their first W on Sunday? Who will stay undefeated when the high-flying Bills and Rams square off? How will Justin Herbert do in his second start? Who will dominate San Francisco’s backfield on Sunday against the Giants? Will Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 3.

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts