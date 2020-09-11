Fantasy Football Forecast: One BIG THING you should know for every Week 1 matchup

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for all things Week 1 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down one BIG thing to be aware of for every Week 1 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s double-header between the Pittsburgh Steelers/New York Giants and Tennessee Titans/Denver Broncos.

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!





