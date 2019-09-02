Fantasy football fast starts: This quartet should open the season on a hot note

So, you’re gearing up for a last-minute fantasy draft ahead of Thursday’s kickoff game. You have your strategy in place. But, you also like to look ahead, to the production the players you draft might provide you, say, in the first couple of weeks of the season.

Or maybe you’ve already wrapped up your draft, and you’re looking to see which of your players will give you the most bang for your buck the first couple of weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad Evans and Andy Behrens have you covered with four players who are set to start the fantasy season off strong.

Curtis Samuel will deliver on the hype

Andy has made huge investments in Samuel this year, and he admits that the entire Carolina offense could get off to a fast start, too. An extremely talented player, Samuel gets to face off against the Rams, Bucs, and Cardinals the first three weeks of the season. The Rams and Bucs had bottom-5 pass defenses in 2018, while ‘Zona is gonna be without their top two corners to start the year. Samuel could get off to a raucous start.

Lamar Jackson ready to be dual-threat?

We’ve talked Jackson up a lot this August, and Brad thinks the second-year QB will be flying out of the gates, hopefully through the air as well as his legs. Jackson opens at Miami before Arizona and Kansas City, and Brad thinks he’ll be a top-five QB by the time Week 4 rolls around.

Dak Prescott often gets overlooked

Andy follows up with another passer in Prescott, who has never finished out of the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks since he’s been in the league. He opens against the Giants before facing Washington and Miami — all great matchups for Prescott.

Tevin Coleman set to run wild

Story continues

Finally, Brad shares how Coleman — who starts the season off against Tampa, Cincy, and Pittsburgh — could expose those three questionable rush defenses while seeing more than 50 percent of the backfield share in San Francisco.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast