Stat Nerd Thursday: Fade Derrick Henry, Elijah Moore vs. Garrett Wilson & Steelers/Browns preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don, who spends much of the early part of the podcast talking about the injuries facing the 49ers and being too high on Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz in the preseason.
Later, the guys dig through some stats about Titans RB Derrick Henry, Jets’ WRs Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, Falcons WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts, and wonder if Miles Sanders is underrated.
00:25 Niners chat - Trey Lance injury / Jimmy G back
07:20 NEWS / Dalton Schultz & Michael Gallup injury updates
10:00 NEWS / James Conner injury update
11:00 NEWS / Mike Evans suspension & Cole Beasley signing
15:30 Tua vs. the Bills
17:15 NEWS / J.K. Dobbins is week-to-week
19:05 Rashod Bateman
22:50 Elijah Moore vs. Garrett Wilson
27:50 Amon-Ra St. Brown
32:04 Drake London
34:00 Kyle Pitts
38:15 Chris Olave
41:35 Miles Sanders
44:45 Derrick Henry
48:00 TNF Preview: Steelers at Browns
