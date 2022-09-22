Stat Nerd Thursday: Fade Derrick Henry, Elijah Moore vs. Garrett Wilson & Steelers/Browns preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don, who spends much of the early part of the podcast talking about the injuries facing the 49ers and being too high on Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz in the preseason.

Later, the guys dig through some stats about Titans RB Derrick Henry, Jets’ WRs Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, Falcons WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts, and wonder if Miles Sanders is underrated.

00:25 Niners chat - Trey Lance injury / Jimmy G back

07:20 NEWS / Dalton Schultz & Michael Gallup injury updates

10:00 NEWS / James Conner injury update

11:00 NEWS / Mike Evans suspension & Cole Beasley signing

15:30 Tua vs. the Bills

17:15 NEWS / J.K. Dobbins is week-to-week

19:05 Rashod Bateman

22:50 Elijah Moore vs. Garrett Wilson

27:50 Amon-Ra St. Brown

32:04 Drake London

34:00 Kyle Pitts

38:15 Chris Olave

41:35 Miles Sanders

44:45 Derrick Henry

48:00 TNF Preview: Steelers at Browns

