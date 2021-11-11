Daily fantasy football expert lineups for Week 10

Week 10 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season is here, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our analysts are really digging the prospects of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. You'll see Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris well-represented in their lineups.

You'll also see touchdown-machine James Conner, target hog Jerry Jeudy, and D'Ernest Johnson, who's back in our fantasy plans this week as the Browns' expected starting RB.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 10: