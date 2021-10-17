Fantasy football early Week 7 waiver wire pickups

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (16 percent rostered)

The Dolphins ultimately fell to the Jaguars in London, but one silver lining is their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, returned from injury to start. Tua looked good in the loss too, throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns along with 22 more yards on the ground. He did throw a hideous interception on a bad throw when Jaylen Waddle (who had a huge game) was wide open near the sideline, but other than that, the Dolphins offense looked better than it has in a while.

Of course, they were playing the Jaguars, whose defense doesn't scare anyone, so Tua's performance should be taken with context. But the Dolphins will take on the Falcons next, who also sport an un-fearsome defensive unit. Tua is a solid streaming option with upside in a Week 7 when Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins will all be on bye.

Receiver Rashod Bateman made his NFL regular-season debut in Week 6, earning six targets and converting four of them for 29 yards. All four of his receptions resulted in first downs, which will only help build trust in the rookie. Bateman also tied Mark Andrews for the team-lead in looks, which is a great sign going forward.

Of course, 29 yards is hard to move the needle for anyone, but consider that the Ravens scored 34 points with Lamar Jackson throwing just one touchdown; they didn't need the passing game all that much, especially not when all three of Baltimore's elder-statesman running backs scored on the ground. The Chargers' strength on defense is against the pass, so Bateman's quiet debut shouldn't be judged too harshly.

The rookie, now healthy, should be added in all leagues with Jackson having the most prolific passing season of his career, and with Marquise Brown continuing to struggle with drops.