Fantasy Football: Early Week 3 waiver wire pickups

As much as we all might want to deny it, as much as we all might make jokes, the fact remains: Through two games, Daniel Jones has been a fantasy contributor. Consider his first two stat lines of the year:

Week 1: 267 passing yards, 1 TD; 27 rushing yards, 1 TD

Week 2: 249 passing yards, 1 TD; 95 rushing yards, 1 TD

Just four total touchdowns, but that rushing element of Jones' game has not only been prevalent — it's been potent. And right now, a dual-threat quarterback who's been lighting it up through the first two weeks of the season would probably be a hot commodity, especially when you consider the sheer amount of QB injuries that took place in Week 2.

All in all here is the list of signal-callers who got hurt on Sunday: Tyrod Taylor (who looked excellent in early action against the Browns) Tua Tagovailoa (he got knocked out early against the Bills), Andy Dalton (he got hurt, came back, only to leave the game again), and Carson Wentz (an ankle injury ended Wentz's day late against the Rams). Baker Mayfield also had to leave for a stretch, but he returned to finish the game.

A lot of those quarterbacks mentioned are probably of more importance in deeper and Superflex leagues, but — at least, through two games — Daniel Jones is showing himself to be more than just a deeper/Superflex league option.

If you're hurting at quarterback or looking for an upgrade for Week 3 (or more), consider adding Jones, who will take on the hapless Falcons defense.

Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams (60 percent rostered)

Consider this a last call on Michel, as he's above the 50% rostered threshold, but at just 60 it's still worth a look on the waiver wire. Darrell Henderson Jr. — who looked great against the Colts with 13 carries, 53 yards, three catches, 29 yards, and a touchdown — left late in the game with a rib injury.

We'll have to wait and see if Henderson is forced to miss time or is hampered in any way, but he was never going to be a true workhorse back. Michel, who came over in a late August trade, is still getting acclimated with his new team but should only see the field more going forward. Michel received 10 carries and delivered 46 yards, so he showed some juice and we always want a piece of the Rams backfield. Be sure to monitor Henderson's status in practice this week. LA takes on the defending champion Buccaneers in a tough matchup next.