Fantasy Football: Early Week 16 waiver wire pickups

Sure, the Lions upsetting the Cardinals (at one point in the game it looked like a blowout) was shocking, but if anyone is still shocked at Amon-Ra St. Brown's production, it might be time to get used to it.

The rookie wideout looks like the real deal.

Week 15 made a third straight game with St. Brown commanding 11+ targets, and he's also scored twice in three games. No matter what you think about the Lions or Jared Goff (or both), we cannot ignore the target volume St. Brown has gotten. He should be added in all leagues ahead of a juicy matchup against the Falcons in Week 16.

The same way we can't ignore what St. Brown's been doing, we also can't wave away Gabriel Davis' production of late. Davis has flashed throughout the season but has finally started to put things together. Week 15 made three straight weeks with a touchdown — he scored twice vs. the Panthers — but perhaps more importantly, Davis has seen four or more targets in three straight games as well.

Gabriel Davis has a nose for the end zone. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With Emmanuel Sanders hurt, Davis has stepped up in a big way. The Bills have another tough defensive matchup in Week 16 against the Patriots, but you can imagine Davis will be busy with Stefon Diggs getting so much attention. Ride the hot streak.

Duke Johnson, RB, Miami Dolphins (1 percent rostered)

Yes, we are in Week 15 of the year 2021, and we're talking about Duke Johnson being a top pickup. But we can't just overlook Johnson's performance against the Jets. The veteran handled the bulk of the backfield duties (and this is with Myles Gaskin being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list) for Miami, turning 23 total touches into 127 yards and two touchdowns.

This performance obviously came against the Jets, a team everyone runs on, but considering the Dolphins have never been really invested in Gaskin (or anyone else, for that matter) as their workhorse, fantasy managers in desperate need of running back help can't pass over Johnson after this performance. He's available in almost every fantasy league ahead of a couple tough matchups for RBs (@New Orleans, @Tennessee).