Fantasy Football: Early Week 15 waiver wire pickups

It can be easy to forget that Rashaad Penny was once a hyped-up fantasy running back. Unfortunately, injuries have completely derailed his career, but Week 14 showed that a healthy Penny still has some juice.

Some really good juice, at that. Penny ran roughshod on the Houston Texans, toting the ball 16 times for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He looked healthy and electric.

And while Alex Collins and Travis Homer will get their fair share of touches, not even Pete Carroll can make up a scenario where Penny isn't the most talented option, as long as he's healthy. He should lead the backfield of a Seattle offense that looks to be improving going forward. Add him in the hope he could make a big impact in the fantasy playoffs.

Yeah, so it might seem counter-productive to recommend a Patriots receiver after the team delivered a service-academy-like performance on offense against the Bills, but Bourne has been as close to a No. 1 target for New England as it gets. Outside of that wild game at Buffalo, Bourne had delivered six straight four-plus target games and caught at least four balls in five of those. He was widely dropped in leagues suffering from byes in Week 14.

Big mistake.

The Patriots will take on Indianapolis in Week 15 and Buffalo again in Week 16, two of their biggest rivals in the AFC. Chances are Mac Jones will need to throw more often, giving Bourne chances to produce.

Miami Dolphins D/ST (45 percent rostered)

LAST CALL FOR THE MIAMI DOLPHINS DEFENSE!

Now there's a sentence I never thought I'd write. But anything goes in playoff time, folks, and it's hard to ignore just how good the Dolphins defense has been of late. The unit has completely transformed since a Week 8 loss at Buffalo. They've scored double-digit fantasy points in three of their last five games, including a monstrous 23-point outing against Carolina.

It's on bye in Week 14, but Miami will return to take on the hapless Jets in Week 15 and the Taysom Hill-led Saints in Week 15. Expect some more splashy performances from this defensive unit.