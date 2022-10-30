Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 9

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9.

This fantasy season, like so many others, has featured simply abysmal production from the tight end position outside of the big names like Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. But maybe Evan Engram could help with that.

The tight end has received some quality target numbers this season, including four straight six-plus target games. But Engram has yet to clear 70 yards receiving, and he hadn't scored a single touchdown before Week 8.

Something had to give, right?

Engram finally broke free with his first score of the season out in London in what would be an eventual loss against the Denver Broncos. He was also second on the team in targets (6) but first in catches (4).

These days, if you can get 4-65 with a score from your tight end, you call it a win. Engram is a solid streamer at the position with room for more. He'll face a generous Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 9.

The other tight end from the London game, Greg Dulcich, would have made this list, but the Broncos are on bye in Week 9. He caught four of five targets against the Jaguars for 87 yards.

If you thought Justin Fields' fantasy outputs of Weeks 6 and 7 were just a fluke, well, I'm here to inform you that they were not.

Fields delivered his best fantasy game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, scoring 26.04 points by virtue of three total touchdowns; two through the air, one on the ground. He passed for just 151 yards, but he rushed for 60 yards on just 8 carries.

Justin Fields could be in the midst of a fantasy breakout. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sure, the Bears lost by 20 points, but fantasy managers only care about statlines, and so far it looks like Fields is finally putting things together if the last three games — where he's averaging 23.3 fantasy points — are any indication.

Story continues

We could see even more proof of his breakout in the coming weeks when Fields and the Bears take on the quarterback-friendly Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, respectively.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (23%)

Yes, the Chargers are on bye in Week 8, but that's when you're supposed to plan ahead, so consider this your chance to stash Josh Palmer.

The Chargers are in desperate need of some help at wide receiver with Mike Williams expected to miss at least a month and Keenan Allen still working to get fully healthy after a lingering hamstring injury.

Palmer missed Week 7 with a concussion, but he is expected to be cleared for Week 9, just in time to take on the Atlanta Falcons' bottom-ranked defense vs. wide receivers. Go get Palmer.