Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 15

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 15.

D.J. Chark, WR, Detroit Lions (40 percent rostered)

The Lions have become one of the more fun offenses to watch this season. The team delivered a huge victory in Week 14 against the 10-2 Vikings, scoring 34 points — the seventh time this season they've scored over 30 points. And while the likes of Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift grab most of the headlines, a new weapon has emerged in the last couple of weeks.

D.J. Chark earned 7 targets, caught six of them for 94 yards and scored a touchdown. It was his second touchdown in the last three weeks, and the second week in a row he collected over 90 yards.

We want pieces of this offense on our fantasy teams, and it looks like Chark is now one of Goff's preferred targets and a big-play threat. Go get him if you need wide receiver help.

We know that Taysom Hill might have the largest range of possible outcomes in all of fantasy; he can end up with zero points or end up the highest-scoring player of the week. But, if you need some magic in your playoff matchup in Week 15, Hill could be worth the risk.

The obvious selling point for Hill is that he qualifies at both quarterback and tight end, but he's also heading into an excellent matchup. Hill and the Saints will return from their bye to take on the Atlanta Falcons — the same Falcons Hill scored 14.80 fantasy points against back in Week 1 (he rushed the ball four times for 81 yards and a touchdown). With tight end being such a wasteland, Hill represents a high-upside option to consider in the first round of the fantasy playoffs.