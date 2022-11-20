Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 12

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 12.

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans (20 percent rostered)

Treylon Burks' NFL career had a pretty inauspicious start. There were immediately massive expectations of filling A.J. Brown's shoes in Tennessee. Then the offseason and preseason chatter began, with reports of Burks being a rawer receiver than expected. Then he got hurt and missed a month.

Burks returned in Week 10 to a quiet outing in a tough matchup against the Broncos (three catches, 24 yards). Then he had his best game of the season in Week 11.

Consider adding Treylon Burks in fantasy leagues for Week 12. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Burks ran roughshod on the Packers secondary on Thursday, catching seven balls (on eight targets!) for 111 yards. He led the Titans in receiving and, perhaps most importantly, he collected 15.9 yards per catch. We all remember the huge plays Brown put together in his Titan days, so fans of the team are undoubtedly happy to see Burks bring it with the chunk gains.

It's possible Burks cemented his status as the No. 1 target in the passing game for Tennessee, and while it's not a voluminous passing game, it's an efficient one. Expect Burks' rostered percentage to skyrocket.

Fantasy football managers are always looking for help at tight end. It's hard to find consistent, reliable new blood from a position that's been a headache for quite some time. As such, we cannot ignore Juwan Johnson's recent production.

Johnson has now scored double-digit fantasy points for three straight weeks, thanks in no small part to finding the end zone in each of those games. He's also collected 40+ yards in all three of those contests.

The Saints aren't exactly a high-flying offense, but Johnson looks like one of the more reliable targets on the team — especially in the red zone. His floor looks sturdy enough to perhaps even advance him beyond just being a streamer.