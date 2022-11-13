Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 11

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 11.

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44 percent rostered)

A hip injury to Leonard Fournette definitely helped change the backfield outlook, but rookie running back Rachaad White made a name for himself in Week 10. After Fournette left the game, White took over the Bucs backfield and the running game looked more potent than it has in a while. He rushed 22 times for an impressive 105 yards during the Bucs 21-16 victory over the Seahawks in Germany.

Rachaad White increased his fantasy value with his Week 10 performance. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Fournette scored once before his injury departure, but White technically started the game over the veteran, receiving the Bucs first backfield carry of the contest.

Now, it's probably too premature at this point to say Fournette outright lost the lead job, but if nothing else, White definitely earned himself a bigger piece of the backfield pie with this performance.

The Bucs will be on bye in Week 11, so it's the perfect time to check if White is still available (or, if he's dropped by a fantasy manager looking to fill a roster hole made by a player on bye next week). His value as a backup has greatly increased after this performance — he's in FLEX territory and maybe more depending on what happens with Fournette's hip.

Consider this your last call to add Gus Edwards. Reports suggest that Edwards should be ready in Week 11 after recovering from a hamstring injury. While Kenyan Drake has done some good work for the Ravens, Edwards is expected to return to a lead role in Baltimore's backfield.

And Edwards will be coming back at the right time, considering Baltimore is about to embark on a soft stretch of schedule for the run game: vs. Carolina, at Jacksonville, vs. Denver, etc. — in fact, the Ravens won't face a tough run defense for the rest of the season! Go get him if he's available.