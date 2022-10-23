Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for week 8
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider — Ravens' Gus Edwards, Panthers' D'Onta Foreman and Giants' Daniel Jones.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Patriots host the Bears in week 7.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury during a game Sunday at Jacksonville. Bellinger took an inadvertent fist in the face, and maybe a finger to the eye, from Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter Sunday. A fourth-round pick from San Diego State, Bellinger entered the game with 15 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
BALTIMORE (AP) Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half. Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped the Ravens hold off the Browns 23-20 on Sunday. Baltimore outrushed Nick Chubb and Cleveland 160-113 and remained in a tie with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.
The cracks in UCLA's defense were blown wide open by Oregon, which took some cues from the old, Chip Kelly playbook to cruise to a 45-30 win.
Jamaal Williams, who leads the Detroit Lions with 77 carries and 332 yards rushing, is poised to play as the lead back for the third consecutive game.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson's right leg before he was carted off into the locker room. Jackson's knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin in the end zone to extend the Seahawks' lead to 24-14.
ESPN's 'College GameDay' is traveling to Jackson State football for Saturday's game against Southern.
On a Sunday where several big names failed to deliver, Joe Burrow and the Bengals put on a show. Scott Pianowski runs us through Week 7's highs and lows.
The Bears will have their hands full when they take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Monday Night Football.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.