Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for week 8

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson's right leg before he was carted off into the locker room. Jackson's knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin in the end zone to extend the Seahawks' lead to 24-14.