We have four teams watching from home or a restful vacation spot this week, along with a myriad of injuries plaguing the league, but there are still drops to be had and moves to be made.

We should always be looking for roster improvements, so cutting players who aren’t producing is a necessary evil. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR – Browns (74% rostered on Yahoo)

While it may be tough to click that drop button for Odell Beckham Jr., or it may not, depending on how frustrated you are at this point, I think the time has come. Beckham saw one measly target in Week 8. He does not seem to be a factor at all in the Browns’ passing game, despite being down in their contest on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has posted fewer than 28 yards in 4-of-6 games played in 2021 and is currently the WR78 in half-PPR points per tilt with a shocking 6.6. If you’re in a position to do so, rid yourself of the weekly headache and swap Beckham out for a more involved wideout like DeVante Parker or Jamison Crowder.

*If by chance Beckham is traded by the end of the NFL deadline, then he’s worth keeping in the event he gets a fresh start somewhere. However, if Beckham is still a Brown after the deadline passes you can probably proceed with the drop.

Laviska Shenault, WR – Jaguars (57% rostered on Yahoo)

I already put Laviska Shenault on this list once this season and got plenty of flak for it, but apparently, I’m a glutton for punishment, so the second-year WR is here again. Shenault was fifth in targets on the Jaguars' offense in Week 8, behind Jamal Agnew, Dan Arnold, Carlos Hyde and Marvin Jones Jr. He has zero touchdowns on the year and has not reached 100 receiving yards once in seven contests.

There was a brief moment where the loss of D.J. Chark may have meant more work for Shenault, but that does not appear to be happening, and the Jacksonville offense is just not very good. There have to be better options at wideout on your waiver wires, like any of the returning Giants or the two guys I mentioned above.

Trey Sermon, RB – 49ers (28% rostered on Yahoo)

Elijah Mitchell is about as clear of a lead back the 49ers can have at this point in the season, and Trey Sermon has now gone two straight weeks without a carry or target.

With JaMycal Hasty healthy and Jeff Wilson Jr. set to return from PUP, Sermon has become nothing more than an injury stash. We’re at the point in the fantasy season that unless you’ve only lost a few times, maximizing weekly output should be a priority instead of the what-ifs.

Robby Anderson, WR – Panthers (53% rostered on Yahoo)

Robby Anderson has been left out of this column so far in 2021 due to his volume, but sometimes targets aren’t enough, especially when players aren’t catching the ball. Anderson is 199th in the NFL in catch percentage on the season with a brutal 36%, hauling in only 18 of the 50 targets he’s seen through eight contests.

With just 5.2 half-PPR points per game in 2021, Anderson is doing your roster no favors at this point and he should be replaced with a WR who’s not only receiving the volume but is actually notching those receptions, too.

Calvin Ridley, WR – Falcons (97% rostered on Yahoo)

Ridley is stepping away from football for an undisclosed amount of time to focus on his mental health. It’s fantastic to see him prioritizing himself and I hope this break, however long it is, is exactly what he needs to achieve personal happiness and fulfillment.

As far as fantasy football goes, if your roster has an unused I.R. spot, parking Ridley there is the perfect move to make until we know more about his absence. However, if you don’t have that luxury, dropping him in favor of some guaranteed points is probably a good idea.

Writer’s Note: I mentioned hanging onto Allen Robinson until the trade deadline last week, so if he’s not dealt to another team, he is also droppable in all formats.

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

