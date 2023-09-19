Fantasy Football Drops: Kyren Williams is here, so it's time to cut Cam Akers

Special to Yahoo Sports

Evaluating who to drop and when to pull that trigger is never easy, especially after only two weeks of play. However, we need to evolve and make roster improvements, especially after some of the soul-crushing performances of Week 2.

Here are my recommendations for some players to cut loose ahead of Week 3, or at least keep a short leash on moving forward. You won’t find any monster names on here yet since two weeks is just not enough time to bail on a high-draft pick, but there will be more prominent names in the coming weeks.

If you're looking for players to stash, I've also got you covered there.

Cam Akers, RB - Rams (89% rostered)

We’re in very familiar territory here with Cam Akers — the Rams just aren’t that into him. He played behind Kyren Williams the first week and was a healthy scratch Sunday as the team tries to figure out what to do with the 24-year-old back. Sean McVay may get his wish and Akers could end up in a different uniform (considering the injuries piling up at RB around the league), but unless you have a very deep bench, it’s time to cut the RB loose.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - Patriots (65% rostered)

There are 66% of you out there hanging onto hope for JuJu Smith-Schuster but it’s my duty to give you permission to let him go. The seven-year WR has just nine catches through the first two games and has only been on the field for 43-of-80 snaps, which sits fifth in the New England pecking order.

The Patriots are too inconsistent as an offense to count on most of the pieces, and Smith-Schuster appears to be a casualty of the current system. Seek out a more involved pass-catcher like Josh Reynolds or Tutu Atwell (something I never saw myself typing six months ago).

Darnell Mooney, WR - Bears (41% rostered)

After a surprising WR2 performance in Week 1, Darnell Mooney didn’t receive a single target for the Bears on Sunday. It’s becoming increasingly clear that this offense won’t support any other WRs beyond DJ Moore from a fantasy perspective, and even that’s in question. Do your roster a solid and swap Mooney out for a receiver in a more productive offense like Tutu Atwell or Jayden Reed.

D'Onta Foreman, RB - Bears (17% rostered)

While the Bears are already down in this column, D'Onta Foreman is also a player who can be safely dropped heading into Week 3. The sixth-year veteran was inactive against the Buccaneers and it appears he’ll have very little value moving forward unless either Khalil Herbert or Roschon Johnson miss time. Foreman isn’t known as a pass-catcher and he’ll be limited in this Chicago offense in a pure rushing role.

Allen Lazard, WR - Jets (36% rostered)

The move to New York for Allen Lazard was predicated on Aaron Rodgers’ impending arrival and sadly so was his fantasy value. With Rodgers going down after just four snaps, it’s tough to see a path to success this season for Lazard with Zach Wilson under center. The former Packer has just 8.9 half-PPR points through two contests and it’s likely not getting any better from here, folks.

On Thin Ice

Justin Fields, QB - Bears

Kyle Pitts, TE - Falcons (I know it’s taboo to besmirch the lord and savior Pitts but I’ve never attended the truther meetings and don’t have plans to)

A.J. Dillon, RB - Packers

Tyler Higbee, TE - Rams

Dalvin Cook, RB - Jets

