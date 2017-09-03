Fantasy Football Draft Strategy, Rankings Tiers: Defense/special teams

More so than any other position in fantasy football, defense/special teams can be streamed on a week-by-week basis based on matchups. Even though you may think you have the best D/ST in the league on paper, you still might come across a week or two (or more) where sleeper defenses available on the waiver wire have more favorable matchups, making you lean away from that "best defense" strategy.

Once the season starts, the rankings and cheat sheets that seemed so important during your draft don't really matter. Very few teams are worth starting every week, and it's generally not a good idea to have more than one D/ST on your team for a prolonged period. Switching up your D/ST based on matchups is not only a valid strategy, but possibly an optimal one.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200







Fantasy Football Rankings Tiers, Draft Strategy: Defense/special teams





1. Be one of the first to draft a D/ST: You've filled your starting lineup, got one or two backup wide receivers and running backs, and now in Round 8 or 9, you feel like it's time to fill the D/ST slot and take the "No. 1 D/ST" in your rankings. On paper, it may feel good to say "I got the best defense," but when the season kicks into gear, you'll realize you passed on some quality backup RBs and WRs, or even a starting QB or TE.

Also, every person who takes this route (really, everyone in general) runs into a week where their defense is facing the Patriots, Saints or some other high-powered offense. Sitting on the waiver wire is a mediocre defense with a great matchup -- and it's going to look a lot better than what's on your roster.

Still, if you do take this route, make sure you actually get one of these Tier 1 D/STs:

1) Denver Broncos

2) Kansas City Chiefs

3) Seattle Seahawks

4) Minnesota Vikings

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

2. Draft a D/ST in Round 13 or 14: This would be the strategy most recommended. By this point, you've filled your roster with the exception of maybe one or two empty bench slots. The Tier 1 D/STs are gone, but there are still solid options left in the next group. If you go this route, you'll probably have to carry a second D/ST more often, but the positive is that your main scoring positions (RB, WR, TE) will have solid backups and handcuffs.

Quick tip with this strategy (or any D/ST strategy, really): Make sure look ahead at matchups. Instead of living on a week-by-week basis, check out the D/STs one or two weeks ahead. You might have to grab one as a free agent and let them sit on your bench a week, but that can be better than missing out on them or having to burn a waiver claim.

Here's who we see as the Tier 2 D/STs:

5) Houston Texans

6) New York Giants

7) Arizona Cardinals

8) Baltimore Ravens

9) New England Patriots

3. Be the last person to draft a D/ST: Honestly, this isn't the worst strategy. At some point, every fantasy team is forced to get a backup D/ST and/or play matchers -- the only difference is you're doing it in Week 1. The downside is that it can be tough to discern good and bad matchups in the early part of the season (with the exception of the Browns, Jets and maybe a few other teams). Still, even if you wait, you could find a breakout D/ST that rises into the top ranks like the Vikings and Giants did last season.

Most likely, these Tier 3 D/STs will be the ones left toward the end of your draft.

10) Los Angeles Chargers

11) Carolina Panthers

12) Cincinnati Bengals

13) Philadelphia Eagles

14) Jacksonville Jaguars

SLEEPERS: 5 QBs | 14 RBs | 8 TEs | 11 WRs | 5 D/STs | One from each team





Fantasy Football Sleepers: Defenses





If you decide to wait on D/STs, you could also consider some of our Tier 4 D/STs who, on paper, look like they'll have at least a couple favorable matchups in the first few weeks of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (at CLE, vs MIN, at CHI)

Los Angeles Rams (vs IND, vs. WSH, @SF)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@MIA, vs CHI, @MIN)

Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG, @DEN, @ARI, vs LAR)

Indianapolis Colts (@LAR, vs ARI, vs CLE)









Last year, the top 10 teams in fantasy points allowed vs. D/STs were the Rams, Jets, Browns, Chargers, Texans, 49ers, Panthers, Jaguars, Broncos, Bears. It's unlikely that Cam Newton will have as bad of a season as he had last year, so you could probably take the Panthers off the list. All the other teams still make a case for why you should start a D/ST against them. Other teams outside the top 10 you could look into including the Cardinals (11th last year), Dolphins, and Vikings.