Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts and more
Fantasy football draft season is here! We're in the thick of it now, and to help you all draft and build those eventual championship-winning teams, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice here, in one place.
The 2023 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is now live!
We’ll continue to add new draft prep content here all the way up until the season kicks off, so whether you’re playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, busts, projections and more expert analysis you need to win.
Draft Rankings
Downloadable Cheatsheet PDFs: Top 250 | Positional ranks
Mock Drafts
10-team half-PPR | 12-team full-PPR
Draft Strategy
ADP Analysis: Should we let Jonathan Taylor fall?
How to avoid the most common draft mistakes
When should your football league draft
Don't ignore these Year 2-3 players in fantasy football drafts
Busts
Pianow's Eight to Avoid for 2023
Sleepers
Quarterback Advice
Is waiting at quarterback still the right draft strategy? | Go early or go late?
How rookie QBs will impact their offenses
Running Back Advice
Early drafters are disrespecting Aaron Jones
The muddiest backfield committees and how to draft them
Najee Harris vs. Jahmyr Gibbs — Who'll be the better Bama back?
Wide Receiver Advice
Setting rookie WRs expectations
Tight End Advice
Which tight end should be the second drafted after Travis Kelce?
Additional Draft Prep Content
Fantasy projection takeaways: Should we target the Bills' James Cook
Players poised to pulverize their 2023 projections
Four most important NFL teams to get right in 2023 fantasy
Bored of your league settings? Try these three!
Who will be the 2023 versions of 2022 surprises?
Fantasy power rankings | NFL team outlook
Fantasy football Notebook 1 | Notebook 2 | Notebook 3
Training camp news and notes
Javonte Williams to play in preseason coming off ACL injury
Draft advice from the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Draft day blueprint | Projections vs. rankings | Best and worst ADPs