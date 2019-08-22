The 2019 NFL season opens Sept. 5 in Chicago, but fantasy football owners are raring to go now, with drafts already kicking off all over the United States.

While title glory awaits some, everyone faces questions about how to build a championship-caliber roster. Who's worth a first-round pick? Should you draft a quarterback and a wide receiver from the same team, and if so, whom? Who are this year's sleepers and potential busts? Hitting on the former and avoiding the latter could be the difference between missing the playoffs and making a run toward the top.

Luckily, the NBC Sports Bay Area is here to help you crush your fantasy football league competition, with rankings, cheat sheets and strategic advice. Dive in, learn and dominate!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2019 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Fantasy football draft kit 2019: Player rankings, cheat sheets, strategy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area