Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2023, ranked by position

David Dorey
·11 min read

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2023 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to TheHuddle.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

TOP 200: Overall player rankings for 2023 fantasy drafts

DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

QUARTERBACK

Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has been no worse than the No. 7 fantasy quarterback in each of his five seasons as a starter -- and was ranked No. 1 overall in 2022.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has been no worse than the No. 7 fantasy quarterback in each of his five seasons as a starter -- and was ranked No. 1 overall in 2022.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

$26

2

Josh Allen

BUF

13

$24

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

10

$22

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

7

$22

5

Lamar Jackson

BAL

13

$22

6

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

9

$22

7

Justin Herbert

LAC

5

$16

8

Kirk Cousins

MIN

13

$12

9

Justin Fields

CHI

13

$12

10

Dak Prescott

DAL

7

$12

11

Deshaun Watson

CLE

5

$12

12

Jared Goff

DET

9

$12

13

Russell Wilson

DEN

9

$12

14

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

10

$12

15

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

7

$10

16

Geno Smith

SEA

5

$8

17

Derek Carr

NO

11

$8

18

Kenny Pickett

PIT

6

$8

19

Daniel Jones

NYG

13

$8

20

Matthew Stafford

LAR

10

$6

21

Brock Purdy

SF

9

$6

22

Desmond Ridder

ATL

11

$6

23

Jimmy Garoppolo

LV

13

$4

24

Jordan Love

GB

6

$4

25

Sam Howell

WAS

14

$4

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

11

$4

27

Mac Jones

NE

11

$4

28

Baker Mayfield

TB

5

$2

29

Bryce Young

CAR

7

$2

30

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

7

$2

31

C.J. Stroud

HOU

7

$2

32

Kyler Murray

ARI

14

$2

33

Colt McCoy

ARI

14

$2

34

Trey Lance

SF

9

$2

35

Clayton Tune

ARI

14

$2

36

Stetson Bennett

LAR

10

$2

37

Will Levis

TEN

7

$2

38

Kyle Trask

TB

5

$2

39

Hendon Hooker

DET

9

$2

RUNNING BACK

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2022 season.
Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

9

$48

2

Austin Ekeler

LAC

5

$46

3

Saquon Barkley

NYG

13

$40

4

Bijan Robinson

ATL

11

$36

5

Nick Chubb

CLE

5

$36

6

Tony Pollard

DAL

7

$32

7

Derrick Henry

TEN

7

$28

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

11

$28

9

Najee Harris

PIT

6

$26

10

Aaron Jones

GB

6

$24

11

Travis Etienne

JAC

9

$24

12

Josh Jacobs

LV

13

$24

13

Joe Mixon

CIN

7

$24

14

Miles Sanders

CAR

7

$22

15

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

9

$22

16

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

11

$20

17

Alvin Kamara

NO

11

$20

18

J.K. Dobbins

BAL

13

$20

19

James Conner

ARI

14

$18

20

Alexander Mattison

MIN

13

$18

21

Rachaad White

TB

5

$18

22

Javonte Williams

DEN

9

$18

23

David Montgomery

DET

9

$16

24

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10

$14

25

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

5

$14

26

Antonio Gibson

WAS

14

$12

27

Breece Hall

NYJ

7

$12

28

D'Andre Swift

PHI

10

$12

29

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

14

$10

30

Dameon Pierce

HOU

7

$10

31

AJ Dillon

GB

6

$10

32

James Cook

BUF

13

$10

33

Jamaal Williams

NO

11

$10

34

Dalvin Cook

NYJ

7

$10

35

Cam Akers

LAR

10

$10

36

Samaje Perine

DEN

9

$8

37

De'Von Achane

MIA

10

$8

38

D'Onta Foreman

CHI

13

$8

39

Leonard Fournette

FA

0

$8

40

Tank Bigsby

JAC

9

$6

41

Devin Singletary

HOU

7

$6

42

Khalil Herbert

CHI

13

$6

43

Kareem Hunt

FA

0

$6

44

Jerick McKinnon

KC

10

$4

45

Raheem Mostert

MIA

10

$4

46

Jaylen Warren

PIT

6

$4

47

Chase Brown

CIN

7

$2

48

Ezekiel Elliott

NE

11

$2

49

Damien Harris

BUF

13

$2

50

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

5

$2

51

Jeff Wilson Jr.

MIA

10

$2

52

Ty Chandler

MIN

13

$2

53

Gus Edwards

BAL

13

$2

54

Kenneth Gainwell

PHI

10

$2

55

Zamir White

LV

13

$2

56

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

7

$2

57

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

10

$2

58

Deuce Vaughn

DAL

7

$2

59

Zach Evans

LAR

10

$2

60

Kendre Miller

NO

11

$2

61

Rashaad Penny

PHI

10

$2

62

Elijah Mitchell

SF

9

$2

63

Roschon Johnson

CHI

13

$2

64

Tyjae Spears

TEN

7

$2

65

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

11

$2

66

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

11

$2

67

Jerome Ford

CLE

5

$2

68

Malik Davis

DAL

7

$2

69

Evan Hull

IND

11

$2

70

Ameer Abdullah

LV

13

$0

71

Joshua Kelley

LAC

5

$0

72

Sean Tucker

TB

5

$0

73

Zack Moss

IND

11

$0

74

Deneric Prince

KC

10

$0

75

Kyren Williams

LAR

10

$0

76

Matt Breida

NYG

13

$0

77

DeeJay Dallas

SEA

5

$0

78

Michael Carter

NYJ

7

$0

79

Corey Clement

ARI

14

$0

80

Chase Edmonds

TB

5

$0

81

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

13

$0

82

DeWayne McBride

MIN

13

$0

83

Boston Scott

PHI

10

$0

84

Israel Abanikanda

NYJ

7

$0

85

Pierre Strong

NE

11

$0

86

Justice Hill

BAL

13

$0

87

Melvin Gordon III

BAL

13

$0

88

Eric Gray

NYG

13

$0

89

Latavius Murray

BUF

13

$0

90

Zonovan Knight

NYJ

7

$0

WIDE RECEIVER

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a league-leading 128 receptions in 2023 on 184 targets -- with only three drops.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a league-leading 128 receptions in 2023 on 184 targets -- with only three drops.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Justin Jefferson

MIN

13

$48

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

7

$46

3

Tyreek Hill

MIA

10

$40

4

Cooper Kupp

LAR

10

$40

5

Stefon Diggs

BUF

13

$38

6

A.J. Brown

PHI

10

$36

7

Davante Adams

LV

13

$36

8

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

7

$36

9

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

9

$34

10

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

7

$32

11

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

10

$30

12

Amari Cooper

CLE

5

$28

13

DeVonta Smith

PHI

10

$26

14

Chris Olave

NO

11

$24

15

Drake London

ATL

11

$24

16

DK Metcalf

SEA

5

$24

17

Keenan Allen

LAC

5

$22

18

Calvin Ridley

JAC

9

$24

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

7

$20

20

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

$20

21

Jerry Jeudy

DEN

9

$18

22

Mike Evans

TB

5

$18

23

Christian Kirk

JAC

9

$18

24

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

9

$16

25

Deebo Samuel

SF

9

$14

26

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

11

$14

27

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

7

$14

28

Mike Williams

LAC

5

$12

29

DJ Moore

CHI

13

$10

30

Jordan Addison

MIN

13

$10

31

Christian Watson

GB

6

$10

32

George Pickens

PIT

6

$10

33

Jahan Dotson

WAS

14

$10

34

Jakobi Meyers

LV

13

$8

35

Chris Godwin

TB

5

$8

36

Courtland Sutton

DEN

9

$8

37

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

5

$6

38

Kadarius Toney

KC

10

$6

39

JuJu Smith-Schuster

NE

11

$6

40

Diontae Johnson

PIT

6

$6

41

Elijah Moore

CLE

5

$6

42

Tyler Lockett

SEA

5

$6

43

Brandin Cooks

DAL

7

$4

44

Treylon Burks

TEN

7

$4

45

Marquise Brown

ARI

14

$4

46

Tyler Boyd

CIN

7

$4

47

Gabe Davis

BUF

13

$4

48

Van Jefferson

LAR

10

$4

49

Adam Thielen

CAR

7

$4

50

Quentin Johnston

LAC

5

$4

51

Allen Lazard

NYJ

7

$4

52

Zay Jones

JAC

9

$4

53

Skyy Moore

KC

10

$4

54

K.J. Osborn

MIN

13

$4

55

Darnell Mooney

CHI

13

$4

56

Jameson Williams

DET

9

$4

57

Michael Thomas

NO

11

$4

58

Nico Collins

HOU

7

$4

59

DJ Chark Jr.

CAR

7

$2

60

John Metchie

HOU

7

$2

61

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

KC

10

$2

62

Robert Woods

HOU

7

$2

63

Puka Nacua

LAR

10

$2

64

Odell Beckham Jr.

BAL

13

$2

65

Parris Campbell

NYG

13

$2

66

Marvin Mims

DEN

9

$2

67

DeVante Parker

NE

11

$2

68

Greg Dortch

ARI

14

$2

69

Curtis Samuel

WAS

14

$2

70

Romeo Doubs

GB

6

$2

71

Hunter Renfrow

LV

13

$2

72

Darius Slayton

NYG

13

$2

73

Mecole Hardman

NYJ

7

$2

74

Zay Flowers

BAL

13

$2

75

Khalil Shakir

BUF

13

$2

76

Isaiah Hodgins

NYG

13

$2

77

Marvin Jones

DET

9

$2

78

Rondale Moore

ARI

14

$2

79

Rashid Shaheed

NO

11

$2

80

Joshua Palmer

LAC

5

$2

81

Rashod Bateman

BAL

13

$2

82

Michael Gallup

DAL

7

$2

83

Terrace Marshall Jr.

CAR

7

$2

84

Josh Reynolds

DET

9

$2

85

Alec Pierce

IND

11

$2

86

Jayden Reed

GB

6

$0

87

Chase Claypool

CHI

13

$0

88

Donovan Peoples-Jones

CLE

5

$0

89

Justyn Ross

KC

10

$0

90

Russell Gage Jr.

TB

5

$0

91

Michael Wilson

ARI

14

$0

92

Jonathan Mingo

CAR

7

$0

93

Tank Dell

HOU

7

$0

94

Mack Hollins

ATL

11

$0

95

Braxton Berrios

MIA

10

$0

96

Jalin Hyatt

NYG

13

$0

97

Tyquan Thornton

NE

11

$0

98

Isaiah McKenzie

IND

11

$0

99

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TEN

7

$0

100

Kendrick Bourne

NE

11

$0

TIGHT END

At age 32, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted career highs last season in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12).
At age 32, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted career highs last season in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12).

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Travis Kelce

KC

10

$32

2

Mark Andrews

BAL

13

$24

3

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

13

$20

4

Evan Engram

JAC

9

$12

5

George Kittle

SF

9

$10

6

Kyle Pitts

ATL

11

$8

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

10

$6

8

Dalton Schultz

HOU

7

$4

9

Darren Waller

NYG

13

$4

10

Tyler Higbee

LAR

10

$4

11

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

6

$4

12

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

7

$4

13

Gerald Everett

LAC

5

$4

14

Jelani Woods

IND

11

$2

15

David Njoku

CLE

5

$2

16

Greg Dulcich

DEN

9

$2

17

Trey McBride

ARI

14

$2

18

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

13

$2

19

Juwan Johnson

NO

11

$2

20

Cole Kmet

CHI

13

$2

21

Taysom Hill

NO

11

$2

22

Tyler Conklin

NYJ

7

$2

23

Sam LaPorta

DET

9

$2

24

Isaiah Likely

BAL

13

$2

25

Noah Fant

SEA

5

$2

26

Michael Mayer

LV

13

$2

27

Luke Musgrave

GB

6

$2

28

Hunter Henry

NE

11

$2

29

Hayden Hurst

CAR

7

$2

30

Mike Gesicki

NE

11

$2

31

Cade Otton

TB

5

$2

32

Jake Ferguson

DAL

7

$2

33

Dawson Knox

BUF

13

$2

34

Irv Smith

CIN

7

$2

35

Logan Thomas

WAS

14

$2

36

Jonnu Smith

ATL

11

$2

37

Zach Ertz

ARI

14

$2

38

Austin Hooper

LV

13

$2

39

Darnell Washington

PIT

6

$2

40

Durham Smythe

MIA

10

$2

41

Will Dissly

SEA

5

$2

42

Luke Schoonmaker

DAL

7

$2

43

Robert Tonyan

CHI

13

$2

KICKER

The Ravens' Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, connecting on over 90% of his field goal attempts in 11 seasons.
The Ravens' Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, connecting on over 90% of his field goal attempts in 11 seasons.

Rank

Player

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Justin Tucker

BAL

13

$6

2

Tyler Bass

BUF

13

$4

3

Daniel Carlson

LVR

13

$4

4

Jason Myers

SEA

5

$4

5

Jake Moody

SF

9

$4

6

Younghoe Koo

ATL

11

$4

7

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

7

$2

8

Harrison Butker

KC

10

$2

9

Evan McPherson

CIN

7

$2

10

Greg Joseph

MIN

13

$2

11

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

7

$2

12

Riley Patterson

DET

9

$2

13

Eddy Pineiro

CAR

7

$2

14

Anders Carlson

GB

6

$2

15

Jason Sanders

MIA

10

$2

16

Jake Elliott

PHI

10

$2

17

Chase McLaughlin

TB

5

$0

18

Elliott Fry

DEN

9

$0

19

Wil Lutz

NO

11

$0

20

Cade York

CLE

5

$0

21

Cairo Santos

CHI

13

$0

22

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

7

$0

23

Graham Gano

NYG

13

$0

24

Chris Boswell

PIT

6

$0

25

Matt Prater

ARI

14

$0

26

Caleb Shudak

TEN

7

$0

27

Tanner Brown

LAR

10

$0

28

Cameron Dicker

LAC

5

$0

29

Brandon McManus

JAC

9

$0

30

Dustin Hopkins

LAC

5

$0

31

James McCourt

JAC

9

$0

32

Chad Ryland

NE

11

$0

33

Lucas Havrisik

IND

11

$0

34

Nick Folk

NE

11

$0

35

Matt Gay

IND

11

$0

36

Joey Slye

WAS

14

$0

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Rank

Team

Bye

AAV

1

Philadelphia Eagles

10

$6

2

San Francisco 49ers

9

$6

3

Dallas Cowboys

7

$6

4

New England Patriots

11

$4

5

Miami Dolphins

10

$4

6

Buffalo Bills

13

$4

7

Kansas City Chiefs

10

$2

8

Pittsburgh Steelers

6

$2

9

New York Jets

7

$2

10

Seattle Seahawks

5

$2

11

Baltimore Ravens

13

$2

12

Jacksonville Jaguars

9

$2

13

Denver Broncos

9

$2

14

New York Giants

13

$2

15

Los Angeles Chargers

5

$2

16

Tennessee Titans

7

$2

17

Washington Commanders

14

$2

18

Detroit Lions

9

$2

19

Green Bay Packers

6

$0

20

Indianapolis Colts

11

$0

21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5

$0

22

Cleveland Browns

5

$0

23

Minnesota Vikings

13

$0

24

Houston Texans

7

$0

25

Los Angeles Rams

10

$0

26

Atlanta Falcons

11

$0

27

Cincinnati Bengals

7

$0

28

New Orleans Saints

11

$0

29

Arizona Cardinals

14

$0

30

Carolina Panthers

7

$0

31

Las Vegas Raiders

13

$0

32

Chicago Bears

13

$0

AAV — Average auction values from TheHuddle.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football rankings: Top NFL players for 2023 by position