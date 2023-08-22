Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2023, ranked by position
When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.
Here's how the players stack up for the 2023 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to TheHuddle.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.
Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.
QUARTERBACK
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
AAV
1
KC
10
$26
2
BUF
13
$24
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
10
$22
4
CIN
7
$22
5
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
$22
6
JAC
9
$22
7
LAC
5
$16
8
MIN
13
$12
9
CHI
13
$12
10
DAL
7
$12
11
CLE
5
$12
12
Jared Goff
DET
9
$12
13
DEN
9
$12
14
MIA
10
$12
15
NYJ
7
$10
16
SEA
5
$8
17
Derek Carr
NO
11
$8
18
Kenny Pickett
PIT
6
$8
19
NYG
13
$8
20
LAR
10
$6
21
Brock Purdy
SF
9
$6
22
ATL
11
$6
23
LV
13
$4
24
Jordan Love
GB
6
$4
25
Sam Howell
WAS
14
$4
26
IND
11
$4
27
NE
11
$4
28
Baker Mayfield
TB
5
$2
29
Bryce Young
CAR
7
$2
30
TEN
7
$2
31
C.J. Stroud
HOU
7
$2
32
ARI
14
$2
33
Colt McCoy
ARI
14
$2
34
Trey Lance
SF
9
$2
35
Clayton Tune
ARI
14
$2
36
Stetson Bennett
LAR
10
$2
37
Will Levis
TEN
7
$2
38
Kyle Trask
TB
5
$2
39
Hendon Hooker
DET
9
$2
RUNNING BACK
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
AAV
1
SF
9
$48
2
LAC
5
$46
3
Saquon Barkley
NYG
13
$40
4
ATL
11
$36
5
CLE
5
$36
6
Tony Pollard
DAL
7
$32
7
TEN
7
$28
8
IND
11
$28
9
PIT
6
$26
10
GB
6
$24
11
Travis Etienne
JAC
9
$24
12
LV
13
$24
13
Joe Mixon
CIN
7
$24
14
CAR
7
$22
15
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
9
$22
16
NE
11
$20
17
Alvin Kamara
NO
11
$20
18
J.K. Dobbins
BAL
13
$20
19
ARI
14
$18
20
MIN
13
$18
21
TB
5
$18
22
DEN
9
$18
23
DET
9
$16
24
KC
10
$14
25
SEA
5
$14
26
Antonio Gibson
WAS
14
$12
27
Breece Hall
NYJ
7
$12
28
D'Andre Swift
PHI
10
$12
29
WAS
14
$10
30
HOU
7
$10
31
AJ Dillon
GB
6
$10
32
James Cook
BUF
13
$10
33
NO
11
$10
34
NYJ
7
$10
35
Cam Akers
LAR
10
$10
36
Samaje Perine
DEN
9
$8
37
De'Von Achane
MIA
10
$8
38
D'Onta Foreman
CHI
13
$8
39
Leonard Fournette
FA
0
$8
40
Tank Bigsby
JAC
9
$6
41
HOU
7
$6
42
CHI
13
$6
43
Kareem Hunt
FA
0
$6
44
KC
10
$4
45
MIA
10
$4
46
Jaylen Warren
PIT
6
$4
47
CIN
7
$2
48
NE
11
$2
49
BUF
13
$2
50
SEA
5
$2
51
MIA
10
$2
52
Ty Chandler
MIN
13
$2
53
BAL
13
$2
54
PHI
10
$2
55
Zamir White
LV
13
$2
56
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
7
$2
57
KC
10
$2
58
Deuce Vaughn
DAL
7
$2
59
LAR
10
$2
60
Kendre Miller
NO
11
$2
61
Rashaad Penny
PHI
10
$2
62
SF
9
$2
63
CHI
13
$2
64
Tyjae Spears
TEN
7
$2
65
ATL
11
$2
66
ATL
11
$2
67
Jerome Ford
CLE
5
$2
68
Malik Davis
DAL
7
$2
69
Evan Hull
IND
11
$2
70
Ameer Abdullah
LV
13
$0
71
LAC
5
$0
72
Sean Tucker
TB
5
$0
73
Zack Moss
IND
11
$0
74
KC
10
$0
75
LAR
10
$0
76
NYG
13
$0
77
SEA
5
$0
78
Michael Carter
NYJ
7
$0
79
Corey Clement
ARI
14
$0
80
TB
5
$0
81
BAL
13
$0
82
DeWayne McBride
MIN
13
$0
83
Boston Scott
PHI
10
$0
84
Israel Abanikanda
NYJ
7
$0
85
Pierre Strong
NE
11
$0
86
BAL
13
$0
87
BAL
13
$0
88
Eric Gray
NYG
13
$0
89
BUF
13
$0
90
Zonovan Knight
NYJ
7
$0
WIDE RECEIVER
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
AAV
1
MIN
13
$48
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
7
$46
3
Tyreek Hill
MIA
10
$40
4
Cooper Kupp
LAR
10
$40
5
Stefon Diggs
BUF
13
$38
6
A.J. Brown
PHI
10
$36
7
Davante Adams
LV
13
$36
8
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
7
$36
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
9
$34
10
NYJ
7
$32
11
MIA
10
$30
12
Amari Cooper
CLE
5
$28
13
PHI
10
$26
14
NO
11
$24
15
Drake London
ATL
11
$24
16
DK Metcalf
SEA
5
$24
17
LAC
5
$22
18
Calvin Ridley
JAC
9
$24
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
7
$20
20
Terry McLaurin
WAS
14
$20
21
Jerry Jeudy
DEN
9
$18
22
TB
5
$18
23
JAC
9
$18
24
SF
9
$16
25
Deebo Samuel
SF
9
$14
26
IND
11
$14
27
TEN
7
$14
28
LAC
5
$12
29
DJ Moore
CHI
13
$10
30
MIN
13
$10
31
GB
6
$10
32
PIT
6
$10
33
Jahan Dotson
WAS
14
$10
34
Jakobi Meyers
LV
13
$8
35
TB
5
$8
36
Courtland Sutton
DEN
9
$8
37
SEA
5
$6
38
Kadarius Toney
KC
10
$6
39
NE
11
$6
40
Diontae Johnson
PIT
6
$6
41
CLE
5
$6
42
SEA
5
$6
43
Brandin Cooks
DAL
7
$4
44
Treylon Burks
TEN
7
$4
45
ARI
14
$4
46
CIN
7
$4
47
Gabe Davis
BUF
13
$4
48
Van Jefferson
LAR
10
$4
49
Adam Thielen
CAR
7
$4
50
Quentin Johnston
LAC
5
$4
51
Allen Lazard
NYJ
7
$4
52
Zay Jones
JAC
9
$4
53
Skyy Moore
KC
10
$4
54
K.J. Osborn
MIN
13
$4
55
Darnell Mooney
CHI
13
$4
56
Jameson Williams
DET
9
$4
57
Michael Thomas
NO
11
$4
58
Nico Collins
HOU
7
$4
59
DJ Chark Jr.
CAR
7
$2
60
John Metchie
HOU
7
$2
61
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
KC
10
$2
62
Robert Woods
HOU
7
$2
63
Puka Nacua
LAR
10
$2
64
Odell Beckham Jr.
BAL
13
$2
65
Parris Campbell
NYG
13
$2
66
Marvin Mims
DEN
9
$2
67
DeVante Parker
NE
11
$2
68
Greg Dortch
ARI
14
$2
69
Curtis Samuel
WAS
14
$2
70
Romeo Doubs
GB
6
$2
71
Hunter Renfrow
LV
13
$2
72
Darius Slayton
NYG
13
$2
73
Mecole Hardman
NYJ
7
$2
74
Zay Flowers
BAL
13
$2
75
Khalil Shakir
BUF
13
$2
76
Isaiah Hodgins
NYG
13
$2
77
Marvin Jones
DET
9
$2
78
Rondale Moore
ARI
14
$2
79
Rashid Shaheed
NO
11
$2
80
Joshua Palmer
LAC
5
$2
81
Rashod Bateman
BAL
13
$2
82
Michael Gallup
DAL
7
$2
83
Terrace Marshall Jr.
CAR
7
$2
84
Josh Reynolds
DET
9
$2
85
Alec Pierce
IND
11
$2
86
Jayden Reed
GB
6
$0
87
Chase Claypool
CHI
13
$0
88
Donovan Peoples-Jones
CLE
5
$0
89
Justyn Ross
KC
10
$0
90
Russell Gage Jr.
TB
5
$0
91
Michael Wilson
ARI
14
$0
92
Jonathan Mingo
CAR
7
$0
93
Tank Dell
HOU
7
$0
94
Mack Hollins
ATL
11
$0
95
Braxton Berrios
MIA
10
$0
96
Jalin Hyatt
NYG
13
$0
97
Tyquan Thornton
NE
11
$0
98
Isaiah McKenzie
IND
11
$0
99
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TEN
7
$0
100
Kendrick Bourne
NE
11
$0
TIGHT END
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
AAV
1
Travis Kelce
KC
10
$32
2
Mark Andrews
BAL
13
$24
3
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
13
$20
4
Evan Engram
JAC
9
$12
5
George Kittle
SF
9
$10
6
Kyle Pitts
ATL
11
$8
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
$6
8
Dalton Schultz
HOU
7
$4
9
Darren Waller
NYG
13
$4
10
Tyler Higbee
LAR
10
$4
11
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
6
$4
12
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
7
$4
13
Gerald Everett
LAC
5
$4
14
Jelani Woods
IND
11
$2
15
David Njoku
CLE
5
$2
16
Greg Dulcich
DEN
9
$2
17
Trey McBride
ARI
14
$2
18
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
13
$2
19
Juwan Johnson
NO
11
$2
20
Cole Kmet
CHI
13
$2
21
Taysom Hill
NO
11
$2
22
Tyler Conklin
NYJ
7
$2
23
Sam LaPorta
DET
9
$2
24
Isaiah Likely
BAL
13
$2
25
Noah Fant
SEA
5
$2
26
Michael Mayer
LV
13
$2
27
Luke Musgrave
GB
6
$2
28
Hunter Henry
NE
11
$2
29
Hayden Hurst
CAR
7
$2
30
Mike Gesicki
NE
11
$2
31
Cade Otton
TB
5
$2
32
Jake Ferguson
DAL
7
$2
33
Dawson Knox
BUF
13
$2
34
Irv Smith
CIN
7
$2
35
Logan Thomas
WAS
14
$2
36
Jonnu Smith
ATL
11
$2
37
Zach Ertz
ARI
14
$2
38
Austin Hooper
LV
13
$2
39
Darnell Washington
PIT
6
$2
40
Durham Smythe
MIA
10
$2
41
Will Dissly
SEA
5
$2
42
Luke Schoonmaker
DAL
7
$2
43
Robert Tonyan
CHI
13
$2
KICKER
Rank
Player
Team
Bye
AAV
1
Justin Tucker
BAL
13
$6
2
Tyler Bass
BUF
13
$4
3
Daniel Carlson
LVR
13
$4
4
Jason Myers
SEA
5
$4
5
Jake Moody
SF
9
$4
6
Younghoe Koo
ATL
11
$4
7
Greg Zuerlein
NYJ
7
$2
8
Harrison Butker
KC
10
$2
9
Evan McPherson
CIN
7
$2
10
Greg Joseph
MIN
13
$2
11
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
7
$2
12
Riley Patterson
DET
9
$2
13
Eddy Pineiro
CAR
7
$2
14
Anders Carlson
GB
6
$2
15
Jason Sanders
MIA
10
$2
16
Jake Elliott
PHI
10
$2
17
Chase McLaughlin
TB
5
$0
18
Elliott Fry
DEN
9
$0
19
Wil Lutz
NO
11
$0
20
Cade York
CLE
5
$0
21
Cairo Santos
CHI
13
$0
22
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
7
$0
23
Graham Gano
NYG
13
$0
24
Chris Boswell
PIT
6
$0
25
Matt Prater
ARI
14
$0
26
Caleb Shudak
TEN
7
$0
27
Tanner Brown
LAR
10
$0
28
Cameron Dicker
LAC
5
$0
29
Brandon McManus
JAC
9
$0
30
Dustin Hopkins
LAC
5
$0
31
James McCourt
JAC
9
$0
32
Chad Ryland
NE
11
$0
33
Lucas Havrisik
IND
11
$0
34
Nick Folk
NE
11
$0
35
Matt Gay
IND
11
$0
36
Joey Slye
WAS
14
$0
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Rank
Team
Bye
AAV
1
Philadelphia Eagles
10
$6
2
San Francisco 49ers
9
$6
3
Dallas Cowboys
7
$6
4
New England Patriots
11
$4
5
Miami Dolphins
10
$4
6
Buffalo Bills
13
$4
7
Kansas City Chiefs
10
$2
8
Pittsburgh Steelers
6
$2
9
New York Jets
7
$2
10
Seattle Seahawks
5
$2
11
Baltimore Ravens
13
$2
12
Jacksonville Jaguars
9
$2
13
Denver Broncos
9
$2
14
New York Giants
13
$2
15
Los Angeles Chargers
5
$2
16
Tennessee Titans
7
$2
17
Washington Commanders
14
$2
18
Detroit Lions
9
$2
19
Green Bay Packers
6
$0
20
Indianapolis Colts
11
$0
21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5
$0
22
Cleveland Browns
5
$0
23
Minnesota Vikings
13
$0
24
Houston Texans
7
$0
25
Los Angeles Rams
10
$0
26
Atlanta Falcons
11
$0
27
Cincinnati Bengals
7
$0
28
New Orleans Saints
11
$0
29
Arizona Cardinals
14
$0
30
Carolina Panthers
7
$0
31
Las Vegas Raiders
13
$0
32
Chicago Bears
13
$0
