Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2023, ranked by position

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2023 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to TheHuddle.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

QUARTERBACK

Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has been no worse than the No. 7 fantasy quarterback in each of his five seasons as a starter -- and was ranked No. 1 overall in 2022.

RUNNING BACK

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2022 season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a league-leading 128 receptions in 2023 on 184 targets -- with only three drops.

TIGHT END

At age 32, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted career highs last season in receptions (110) and touchdowns (12).

Rank Player Team Bye AAV 1 Travis Kelce KC 10 $32 2 Mark Andrews BAL 13 $24 3 T.J. Hockenson MIN 13 $20 4 Evan Engram JAC 9 $12 5 George Kittle SF 9 $10 6 Kyle Pitts ATL 11 $8 7 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 $6 8 Dalton Schultz HOU 7 $4 9 Darren Waller NYG 13 $4 10 Tyler Higbee LAR 10 $4 11 Pat Freiermuth PIT 6 $4 12 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN 7 $4 13 Gerald Everett LAC 5 $4 14 Jelani Woods IND 11 $2 15 David Njoku CLE 5 $2 16 Greg Dulcich DEN 9 $2 17 Trey McBride ARI 14 $2 18 Dalton Kincaid BUF 13 $2 19 Juwan Johnson NO 11 $2 20 Cole Kmet CHI 13 $2 21 Taysom Hill NO 11 $2 22 Tyler Conklin NYJ 7 $2 23 Sam LaPorta DET 9 $2 24 Isaiah Likely BAL 13 $2 25 Noah Fant SEA 5 $2 26 Michael Mayer LV 13 $2 27 Luke Musgrave GB 6 $2 28 Hunter Henry NE 11 $2 29 Hayden Hurst CAR 7 $2 30 Mike Gesicki NE 11 $2 31 Cade Otton TB 5 $2 32 Jake Ferguson DAL 7 $2 33 Dawson Knox BUF 13 $2 34 Irv Smith CIN 7 $2 35 Logan Thomas WAS 14 $2 36 Jonnu Smith ATL 11 $2 37 Zach Ertz ARI 14 $2 38 Austin Hooper LV 13 $2 39 Darnell Washington PIT 6 $2 40 Durham Smythe MIA 10 $2 41 Will Dissly SEA 5 $2 42 Luke Schoonmaker DAL 7 $2 43 Robert Tonyan CHI 13 $2

KICKER

The Ravens' Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, connecting on over 90% of his field goal attempts in 11 seasons.

Rank Player Team Bye AAV 1 Justin Tucker BAL 13 $6 2 Tyler Bass BUF 13 $4 3 Daniel Carlson LVR 13 $4 4 Jason Myers SEA 5 $4 5 Jake Moody SF 9 $4 6 Younghoe Koo ATL 11 $4 7 Greg Zuerlein NYJ 7 $2 8 Harrison Butker KC 10 $2 9 Evan McPherson CIN 7 $2 10 Greg Joseph MIN 13 $2 11 Brandon Aubrey DAL 7 $2 12 Riley Patterson DET 9 $2 13 Eddy Pineiro CAR 7 $2 14 Anders Carlson GB 6 $2 15 Jason Sanders MIA 10 $2 16 Jake Elliott PHI 10 $2 17 Chase McLaughlin TB 5 $0 18 Elliott Fry DEN 9 $0 19 Wil Lutz NO 11 $0 20 Cade York CLE 5 $0 21 Cairo Santos CHI 13 $0 22 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 7 $0 23 Graham Gano NYG 13 $0 24 Chris Boswell PIT 6 $0 25 Matt Prater ARI 14 $0 26 Caleb Shudak TEN 7 $0 27 Tanner Brown LAR 10 $0 28 Cameron Dicker LAC 5 $0 29 Brandon McManus JAC 9 $0 30 Dustin Hopkins LAC 5 $0 31 James McCourt JAC 9 $0 32 Chad Ryland NE 11 $0 33 Lucas Havrisik IND 11 $0 34 Nick Folk NE 11 $0 35 Matt Gay IND 11 $0 36 Joey Slye WAS 14 $0

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Rank Team Bye AAV 1 Philadelphia Eagles 10 $6 2 San Francisco 49ers 9 $6 3 Dallas Cowboys 7 $6 4 New England Patriots 11 $4 5 Miami Dolphins 10 $4 6 Buffalo Bills 13 $4 7 Kansas City Chiefs 10 $2 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 $2 9 New York Jets 7 $2 10 Seattle Seahawks 5 $2 11 Baltimore Ravens 13 $2 12 Jacksonville Jaguars 9 $2 13 Denver Broncos 9 $2 14 New York Giants 13 $2 15 Los Angeles Chargers 5 $2 16 Tennessee Titans 7 $2 17 Washington Commanders 14 $2 18 Detroit Lions 9 $2 19 Green Bay Packers 6 $0 20 Indianapolis Colts 11 $0 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 $0 22 Cleveland Browns 5 $0 23 Minnesota Vikings 13 $0 24 Houston Texans 7 $0 25 Los Angeles Rams 10 $0 26 Atlanta Falcons 11 $0 27 Cincinnati Bengals 7 $0 28 New Orleans Saints 11 $0 29 Arizona Cardinals 14 $0 30 Carolina Panthers 7 $0 31 Las Vegas Raiders 13 $0 32 Chicago Bears 13 $0

AAV — Average auction values from TheHuddle.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

