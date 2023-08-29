Fantasy Football Draft Analysis: Jonathan Taylor to miss first four games — will his ADP fall continue?

Fantasy managers! Now is the time to prepare for your fantasy football drafts. And to help get you up to speed, I'll break down the risers and fallers relative to average draft position (ADP) every week until kickoff.

ADP is merely a tool to determine when (on average) a player is being selected in drafts. That doesn't preclude you from "getting your guy," but it may offer some perspective on where to select certain players. Are they in a positional battle? Are there injury concerns? What about contractual disputes?

Fantasy football is about staying in the know, and I'll help decipher what's driving ADPs up and down until the season officially begins on Sept. 7.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones is the hottest player in fantasy for the second week in a row, moving up 17 spots over the past week. Since I started charting ADP movement, Jones' ADP has skyrocketed from 111.5 to 81.3 over the past five weeks.

Prized rookie Anthony Richardson climbed three spots in drafts and currently sits at QB12. Matthew Stafford is getting some positive traction for those playing in deep or Superflex leagues, moving up five spots to 135 and falling just inside the top 24 at QB23.

Conversely, Tua Tagovailoa's ADP has fluctuated quite a bit over the last month. He's gone from QB10 to QB14 and is now outside the top 100 (101.2). Dak Prescott is also sliding, with his ADP closing in on 90 (87.7). Trey Lance's arrival shouldn't have Prescott managers nervous quite yet, but Dak certainly didn't look thrilled to have the former first-rounder added to his QB room. Still, Prescott has plenty of weapons on offense to outperform his ADP.

Running backs

The Buffalo Bills' backfield has taken shape, with James Cook operating as the clear RB1 throughout the preseason. On the opening drive of the Bills' final preseason game, Cook had four carries for 18 yards, and Damien Harris (making his first appearance of the preseason) punched it in from two yards out. Harris' aggressive ADP drop (down 17 spots) is likely due to the knee injury that kept him out for much of training camp. However, Cooks' emergence can't be ignored. Cook has been trending up for weeks, and his ADP is now 67.4 — an increase of 11.7 spots from the start of the preseason. Even with Harris in a TD-dependent role, Cook looks like a strong RB2.

Two additional backs whose values are rising are Bears RB Khalil Herbert and Commanders RB Antonio Gibson. I pegged Herbert as a breakout this season, and he got the starter's treatment for much of the preseason. His ADP went up five spots over the past week, and he remains one of the best values after the seventh round in drafts. Gibson's still being drafted outside the top 100 (108.6), but he's moved from a mid-to-early ninth-round pick. Playing under Eric Bieniemy's creative play-calling, the ball will find its way into Gibson's hands, and he's a guy who's never finished below RB27 in his career.

There was no Jonathan Taylor trade before the 4PM deadline on August 29, and his ADP continues to tumble. He's now a late second-round pick (24.2) in fantasy drafts, but I expect that to fall even further with the young RB set to miss the first four games of the season.

Wide receivers

Tight ends