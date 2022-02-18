Fantasy Football: Does Tee Higgins represent 2022's top draft discount?

If we take away the fact that it was Super Bowl — as if you could take away such a thing — last Sunday's game was a pretty epic fantasy football matchup.

The best wide receiver in the game, Cooper Kupp, became the Super Bowl MVP thanks to two touchdowns and big play after big play during the Rams' final offensive drive.

One thing that probably isn't talked about enough is how Kupp converted a must-have fourth down by running the football.

Fantasy managers know full well the power of what running the football can do for a wide receiver. We saw it this past season with human cheat-code and self-proclaimed "Wide Back," Deebo Samuel. We saw Cordarrelle Patterson deliver the most unlikely career resurgence in 2021 thanks to his hybrid role.

We even saw Ja'Marr Chase get a few carries this season (regular and playoffs). What if that's in his future? What if Chase — coming off an award-winning rookie season — starts getting more rushing work on designed plays?

The sky could be the limit for his fantasy potential.

And speaking of Bengals, while Chase (rightly so) got most of the headlines, it was his compatriot, Tee Higgins, who proved the hero on offense for Cincinnati during the Super Bowl.

Higgins led all receivers in the game with 100 yards and two spikes. Sure, the Bengals fell short of their goal, but not many teams can say they sport two young, WR1-worthy players on offense.

Yet, with Chase getting the headlines and the glamour as a second-year player while being Joe Burrow's favorite target, could we once again ignore Tee Higgins at draft tables in the early rounds?

Could he fall in drafts, only to end up being a league-winner when it's all said and done?

Liz Loza and Scott Pianowski discuss all that and more in the video above — watch it now!