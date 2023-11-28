UPDATED Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Playoff Rankings and Streamers

You asked for playoff defense rankings and now you've got 'em. Below you'll find my full playoff rankings for DST units as well as a weekly breakdown of who is facing who so that you can plan your perfect playoff pairing. However, you will not be getting the detailed write-ups that I do each week, so I urge you to PLEASE READ THE NOTES BELOW TO UNDERSTAND THE CHART.



These rankings are calculated based on FULL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE. That means some teams may be ranked high because they never have a bad matchup, so keep that in mind and don't simply assume the higher-ranked defense will be better each individual week of the playoffs. The playoff score you'll see on the chart was calculated using a team's BOD rankings (which is their season-long ranking in my formula) plus their last four weeks' fantasy points per game (to weigh in recent performance) plus the matchup rankings for each week of the playoffs (to factor in opponent quality). Each team is listed with their opponents for each week. The ranking you see connected to the opponent is the fantasy points per game allowed to defenses over the last month (again, to account for recent performance). Teams ranked first or second give up the least points per game, while teams that rank 32nd and 31st give up the most. I've highlighted the "plus" matchups in green and the "bad" matchups in red so you can easily spot them. Three teams have adjusted rankings based on injury. The Bengals ranking is based on their last two weeks, since that's the sample size we have with Jake Browning at quarterback. The Cardinals ranking is based on their three games since Kyler Murray has returned, and the Rams ranking is based on their average points allowed to defenses with Kyren Williams healthy, since he has a major impact on their offensive effectiveness. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND THESE RANKINGS ARE BASED ON THIS MOMENT AND NOT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT POTENTIAL FUTURE VALUE. Yes, the Steelers show up here as the second-hardest matchup because they've allowed the second-fewest points per game to fantasy defenses over the last month. That could certainly change in the coming weeks; however, Pittsburgh also allows the ninth-fewest points on the season, so they've never really been a great matchup. The point is that I'm trying to take into account how teams are performing currently, but we all know that may not mean that level of performance remains consistent. Some of the teams that are eliminated from playoff contention may start playing younger players more, which could change these matchups in terms of toughness. We just don't yet know who will do that or if the impact will be positive or negative, so it's just something you need to keep an eye on personally and trust your own gut feeling on how that will impact teams.

With that out of the way, let's get to the rankings, which I'll update after each week of the playoffs.

Top 10 Playoff Defenses

Playoff DST Tier 1

Now, right off the bat you're going to notice that Miami ranks as the fifth-best matchup for fantasy defenses over the last month and think that's crazy. That's fair. However, they also rank as the 14th-best matchup for fantasy defenses on the season, so they have not been an offense we need to avoid at any point. Part of that is that the Dolphins rank 27th in turnover rate, which allows fantasy defenses to put up solid point totals. Tagovailoa ranks 24th among quarterbacks in interception rate, tied with Sam Howell, Jordan Love, and Justin Fields and also has a 3.3 turnover-worthy play rate, according to PFF, which is tied with Tommy DeVito and behind Justin Fields, Baker Mayfield, and well behind Josh Allen’s mark of 2.3, just for all the discussion of Allen’s turnover prowess.

If you believe Miami will figure things out and go back to being a middle-of-the-pack matchup then you can definitely move the Jets behind Cleveland and San Francisco, but the Jets still have two other elite matchups in the playoffs, which make them a great defense to keep on your roster.

The Steelers are another defense that could move up if you don't believe that the Colts recent run of good performances is real. The Colts have tried to play more conservative and run-heavy on offense to prevent Gardner Minshew from making mistakes or taking many sacks. That has made them a tougher matchup for fantasy defenses. UPDATE: After posting this, Jonathan Taylor had surgery on his thumb and is scheduled to miss 2-3 weeks. Realistically, I lean towards him missing the season, which means the Steelers could be moved up above the Ravens and behind the Jaguars for me.

Looking for more fantasy football content? Don't miss Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show podcast on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Playoff Defenses 11-22

Tier 2 Playoff DST

As I mentioned above, this Rams ranking is based on their average points allowed when Kyren Williams is in the lineup. His presence has made a massive difference this season.

#Rams RB Kyren Williams is the key to unlocking the full potential of Sean McVay's offense



7 games with Kyren:

12.37 Offensive DVOA (7th). 25 points per game. 379 total yards. 4-3 record



4 games without Kyren:

-14.48 Offensive DVOA (28th). 14.25 PPG. 272 total yards. 1-3 record — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) November 27, 2023

That means the Saints and Giants' schedules are hampered a bit now that Williams has returned.

Green Bay is another team that shows up as a bad matchup here, ranking as the ninth-worst matchup for fantasy defenses over the last month. Whether you believe that or not depends on if you believe in the progress that Jordan Love is showing. We've also seen Christian Watson get healthy and the Aaron Jones injury appears to not be as serious as initially thought, so the Packers may remain a below-average matchup to end the season. If you don't believe in Love (sad) then feel free to move up defenses like Minnesota or Tampa Bay that have no other truly tough matchups.

Playoff Defenses 23-32