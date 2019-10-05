We're approaching the midseason mark in fantasy football, which makes lineup decisions even more critical as leagues' playoff teams begin to crystallize.

In Week 5's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders, two rookie running backs will take center stage: David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs.

According to Rotoworld's ranking of this week's must-plays, it's Montgomery who should be in your lineup.

After playing just 38% of the snaps and seeing seven touches in the Week 1 opener, Montgomery has been in on 60.1% of the downs. Weeks 2-4, Montgomery has touch counts of 19 > 16 > 24. In that same span, Tarik Cohen has touch totals of 6 > 6 > 7 while Mike Davis has played a total of 16 snaps and zero in Week 4. Davis has been phased out of the offense, and Montgomery has been taking a larger piece of the pie. We've still yet to see Montgomery break out for that big game, but it's coming sooner than later. Perhaps in this trip across the pond in London.

Jacobs, on the other hand, should ride the fantasy bench.

Jacobs now gets to square off with a Chicago defense that is top five in both run-defense DVOA and fantasy points allowed to running backs. Opposing backs are averaging just 3.05 yards per carry against the Bears with one total touchdown. They suffocated Dalvin Cook last week, holding him to 35 yards and a short score on 14 carries.

Jacobs leads all rookie running backs with 307 yards (5.0 yards per carry), while Montgomery is second with 200 yards (3.4 yards per carry). But matchups often outweigh the stats, and it's Montgomery who has the favorable outlook Sunday.

Look for Montgomery to break out against Oakland and eclipse 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career.

Fantasy Football: David Montgomery among RBs to start in Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago