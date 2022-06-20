Fantasy Football: Could Aaron Jones and Miles Sanders be the top RB values of 2022?

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Much was expected from Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders back in 2021.

Their ADPs differed — Jones was a first-round draft pick, while Sanders was to be had in the early middle rounds — but each was expected to deliver sound fantasy production last season. Jones was a solid option after the top RBs and WRs were selected in the first round. Sanders was one of the last starters available right when the dreaded RB dead zone was about to kick off in drafts.

Unfortunately for those who drafted either player (or both), neither delivered on expectations. Aaron Jones finished as the 12th highest-scoring runner in fantasy, barely clearing 1,000 total yards.

Miles Sanders suffered an even worse fate, though.

The talented young running back finished as the 45th highest-scoring RB, totaling 912 yards — without a single score.

Miles Sanders was a fantasy disappointment in 2021. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That last note — Sanders going 12 games without scoring a touchdown — is particularly startling. Yet, it could also be what makes Sanders a screaming draft value for the 2022 fantasy football season.

Liz Loza and Scott Pianowski discuss just that in the video above.

Firstly, Jones is set to be one of the main beneficiaries of Davante Adams' departure from Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is known to hone in on the pass catchers he trusts most, but there aren't many of those left on the Packers right now. Aaron Jones could end up having the best receiving season of his career.

Remember how Miles Sanders didn't score even once in 2021? Yeah, that won't happen again, not if he's healthy. Positive regression is headed towards Sanders — in a big way, too.

Check out the video above for the full analysis on both running backs!