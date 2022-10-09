Fantasy Football: Consider this Seahawk duo for your Week 6 waiver wire pickups

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (34 percent rostered in Yahoo leagues)

Is it safe to say it yet? Is it?

Is it safe to say that Geno Smith is a great fantasy football quarterback this season?

Because ... well ... the numbers don't lie. Week 5 makes it three straight games of either 300+ yards or three scores for Smith, and he's surpassed 20 fantasy points two straight weeks.

In fact, outside of a rough outing in Week 2 against San Francisco's vaunted defense — which might be the best unit in the league — Geno has consistently put up numbers (unlike the guy he replaced in Seattle, but that's neither here nor there).

The incomparable Matt Harmon recently wrote on Geno playing well enough to not only provide standalone value but to also lift the fantasy potential of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (who both went off in the loss against New Orleans). Week 5 provided more proof of that.

It's not hyperbole to say that Smith has gone beyond just being a SuperFlex option. He's clearly proved himself a solid fantasy quarterback option — with elite weapons who can elevate him as much as he's elevating them — in 12-team leagues.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks (43%)

It's never fun to highlight a pickup that comes as a result of an injury, but that's just the nature of the game. Such is the case here with Rashaad Penny who, after having one of the best games of his career in Week 4, reportedly suffered a fractured tibia against the Saints on Sunday (he was averaging 6.9 yards a carry before the injury).

Enter: Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who made an INSTANT impact.

Walker rushed 8 times for 88 yards — 69 of which came on a touchdown scamper.

With injuries hitting the Seattle backfield, Walker finds himself in position to become the focal point in the running game.

The Seahawks have been a wonderful offense and team overall for fantasy purposes this season and Walker has talent — go get him while you still can.