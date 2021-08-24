Fantasy football cheatsheet: Top players for 2021, ranked by position

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2021 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to FantasySharks.com. Average auction values (AAV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Top 200 overall players

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is once again the top-ranked fantasy quarterback after passing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.

QUARTERBACK

Rk Player Tm Bye AAV

1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 $35

2 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 $33

3 Josh Allen BUF 7 $32

4 Kyler Murray ARI 12 $21

5 Russell Wilson SEA 9 $21

6 Aaron Rodgers GB 13 $20

7 Justin Herbert LAC 7 $19

8 Ryan Tannehill TEN 13 $18

9 Dak Prescott DAL 7 $17

10 Tom Brady TB 9 $16

11 Kirk Cousins MIN 7 $16

12 Matthew Stafford LAR 11 $15

13 Matt Ryan ATL 6 $15

14 Jalen Hurts PHI 14 $15

15 Joe Burrow CIN 10 $12

16 Baker Mayfield CLE 13 $12

17 Derek Carr LV 8 $12

18 Jameis Winston NO 6 $12

19 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 7 $11

20 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 14 $11

21 Trevor Lawrence JAC 7 $11

22 Carson Wentz IND 14 $10

23 Taysom Hill NO 6 $11

24 Cam Newton NE 14 $10

25 Daniel Jones NYG 10 $9

26 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 $9

27 Andy Dalton CHI 10 $8

28 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 6 $8

29 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS 9 $7

30 Zach Wilson NYJ 6 $7

31 Jared Goff DET 9 $7

32 Sam Darnold CAR 13 $6

33 Teddy Bridgewater DEN 11 $6

34 Tyrod Taylor HOU 10 $5

35 Mac Jones NE 14 $4

36 Justin Fields CHI 10 $3

37 Trey Lance SF 6 $3

38 Drew Lock DEN 11 $3

39 Jacob Eason IND 14 $2

40 Gardner Minshew II JAC 7 $2

RUNNING BACK

Rank Player Tm Bye AAV

1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 13 $41

2 Dalvin Cook MIN 7 $36

3 Alvin Kamara NO 6 $34

4 Derrick Henry TEN 13 $34

5 Aaron Jones GB 13 $29

Story continues

6 Saquon Barkley NYG 10 $27

7 Nick Chubb CLE 13 $28

8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 7 $27

9 Austin Ekeler LAC 7 $26

10 Jonathan Taylor IND 14 $25

11 Miles Sanders PHI 14 $23

12 Joe Mixon CIN 10 $23

13 Myles Gaskin MIA 14 $21

14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 12 $22

15 Chris Carson SEA 9 $21

16 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 $21

17 Josh Jacobs LV 8 $19

18 Najee Harris PIT 7 $22

19 David Montgomery CHI 10 $20

20 D'Andre Swift DET 9 $16

21 Antonio Gibson WAS 9 $16

22 Kareem Hunt CLE 13 $16

23 Leonard Fournette TB 9 $14

24 Mike Davis ATL 6 $15

25 J.K. Dobbins BAL 8 $14

26 James Robinson JAC 7 $15

27 Raheem Mostert SF 6 $15

28 Melvin Gordon DEN 11 $14

29 Damien Harris NE 14 $10

30 Darrell Henderson LAR 11 $10

31 Ronald Jones TB 9 $9

32 J.D. McKissic WAS 9 $9

33 James Conner ARI 12 $8

34 Jeff Wilson SF 6 $8

35 Trey Sermon SF 6 $9

36 Devin Singletary BUF 7 $7

37 Nyheim Hines IND 14 $7

38 Javonte Williams DEN 11 $7

39 David Johnson HOU 10 $6

40 Mark Ingram HOU 10 $8

41 Sony Michel NE 14 $6

42 Jamaal Williams DET 9 $6

43 Travis Etienne JAC 7 $6

44 Latavius Murray NO 6 $6

45 Marlon Mack IND 14 $6

46 Kenyan Drake LV 8 $5

47 James White NE 14 $6

48 Boston Scott PHI 14 $5

49 Tony Pollard DAL 7 $5

50 Justin Jackson LAC 7 $5

51 Wayne Gallman SF 6 $4

52 Gus Edwards BAL 8 $4

53 Alexander Mattison MIN 7 $4

54 Tevin Coleman NYJ 6 $4

55 Tarik Cohen CHI 10 $4

56 Zack Moss BUF 7 $3

57 Malcolm Brown MIA 14 $3

58 Lamical Perine NYJ 6 $3

59 Giovani Bernard TB 9 $3

60 Qadree Ollison ATL 6 $3

61 Rashaad Penny SEA 9 $3

62 Joshua Kelley LAC 7 $2

63 Darrel Williams KC 12 $2

64 Benny Snell Jr. PIT 7 $2

65 Salvon Ahmed MIA 14 $2

66 A.J. Dillon GB 13 $2

67 Jerick McKinnon KC 12 $2

68 Samaje Perine CIN 10 $2

69 Devontae Booker NYG 10 $2

70 Jalen Richard LV 8 $2

71 Patrick Laird MIA 14 $2

72 Xavier Jones LAR 11 $1

73 Brian Hill TEN 13 $1

74 Travis Homer SEA 9 $1

75 Phillip Lindsay HOU 10 $1

76 Ty Johnson NYJ 6 $1

77 Justice Hill BAL 8 $1

78 Peyton Barber WAS 9 $1

79 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 13 $1

80 Royce Freeman DEN 11 $1

81 Carlos Hyde JAC 7 $1

82 Jordan Wilkins IND 14 $1

83 Darrynton Evans TEN 13 $1

84 DeeJay Dallas SEA 9 $1

85 Rex Burkhead HOU 10 $1

86 Ameer Abdullah MIN 7 $0

87 Kalen Ballage PIT 7 $0

88 Josh Adams NYJ 6 $0

89 Rodney Smith CAR 13 $0

90 Jermar Jefferson DET 9 $0

91 Devonta Freeman NO 6 $0

92 Jeremy McNichols TEN 13 $0

93 D'Onta Foreman ATL 6 $0

94 Dare Ogunbowale JAC 7 $0

95 Matt Breida BUF 7 $0

96 Jordan Howard PHI 14 $0

97 Alec Ingold LV 8 $0

98 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 $0

99 Anthony McFarland PIT 7 $0

100 Corey Clement NYG 10 $0

WIDE RECEIVER

Rk Player Tm Bye AAV

1 Davante Adams GB 13 $36

2 Tyreek Hill KC 12 $30

3 Stefon Diggs BUF 7 $29

4 DK Metcalf SEA 9 $26

5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 12 $24

6 Keenan Allen LAC 7 $25

7 Calvin Ridley ATL 6 $27

8 Mike Evans TB 9 $21

9 Chris Godwin TB 9 $24

10 Justin Jefferson MIN 7 $20

11 Julio Jones TEN 13 $20

12 Michael Thomas NO 6 $20

13 Robert Woods LAR 11 $20

14 Allen Robinson CHI 10 $19

15 A.J. Brown TEN 13 $19

16 Adam Thielen MIN 7 $18

17 D.J. Moore CAR 13 $17

18 Terry McLaurin WAS 9 $17

19 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 $15

20 Brandin Cooks HOU 10 $16

21 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 $15

22 Tyler Boyd CIN 10 $15

23 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 10 $15

24 Amari Cooper DAL 7 $16

25 Kenny Golladay NYG 10 $17

26 Odell Beckham CLE 13 $14

27 Tyler Lockett SEA 9 $13

28 Cooper Kupp LAR 11 $13

29 Brandon Aiyuk SF 6 $12

30 CeeDee Lamb DAL 7 $12

31 Courtland Sutton DEN 11 $13

32 Jarvis Landry CLE 13 $13

33 Robby Anderson CAR 13 $12

34 Sterling Shepard NYG 10 $11

35 D.J. Chark JAC 7 $12

36 Russell Gage ATL 6 $11

37 Deebo Samuel SF 6 $11

38 Michael Gallup DAL 7 $11

39 Marvin Jones JAC 7 $10

40 Cole Beasley BUF 7 $10

41 Henry Ruggs LV 8 $10

42 DeVante Parker MIA 14 $10

43 Corey Davis NYJ 6 $9

44 Curtis Samuel WAS 9 $9

45 Marquise Brown BAL 8 $9

46 Chase Claypool PIT 7 $8

47 Tee Higgins CIN 10 $8

48 T.Y. Hilton IND 14 $8

49 Christian Kirk ARI 12 $7

50 Breshad Perriman DET 9 $8

51 Nelson Agholor NE 14 $7

52 Jalen Reagor PHI 14 $6

53 Jamison Crowder NYJ 6 $8

54 Laviska Shenault JAC 7 $6

55 Tre'Quan Smith NO 6 $6

56 Mecole Hardman KC 12 $5

57 Will Fuller MIA 14 $6

58 Emmanuel Sanders BUF 7 $6

59 Mike Williams LAC 7 $7

60 Jakobi Meyers NE 14 $5

61 Antonio Brown TB 9 $5

62 DeVonta Smith PHI 14 $4

63 Darnell Mooney CHI 10 $5

64 Darius Slayton NYG 10 $5

65 A.J. Green ARI 12 $4

66 Allen Lazard GB 13 $5

67 Jerry Jeudy DEN 11 $4

68 Hunter Renfrow LV 8 $4

69 Sammy Watkins BAL 8 $3

70 Zach Pascal IND 14 $3

71 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 14 $3

72 Greg Ward PHI 14 $3

73 Gabriel Davis BUF 7 $3

74 Tim Patrick DEN 11 $2

75 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 13 $3

76 Tyrell Williams DET 9 $2

77 James Washington PIT 7 $2

78 Keelan Cole NYJ 6 $2

79 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 $2

80 Marquez Callaway NO 6 $1

81 Andy Isabella ARI 12 $2

82 N'Keal Harry NE 14 $1

83 Terrace Marshall CAR 13 $1

84 Randall Cobb GB 13 $1

85 Anthony Miller HOU 10 $1

86 KJ Hamler DEN 11 $1

87 Travis Fulgham PHI 14 $2

88 Scott Miller TB 9 $1

89 Rashard Higgins CLE 13 $1

90 Steven Sims WAS 9 $1

91 Josh Reynolds TEN 13 $1

92 Nico Collins HOU 10 $2

93 Van Jefferson LAR 11 $1

94 Jaylen Waddle MIA 14 $0

95 Braxton Berrios NYJ 6 $0

96 Richie James SF 6 $0

97 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 6 $0

98 Preston Williams MIA 14 $0

99 Cam Sims WAS 9 $0

100 Jalen Guyton LAC 7 $0

TIGHT END

Rk Player Tm Bye AAV

1 Travis Kelce KC 12 $26

2 Darren Waller LV 8 $21

3 George Kittle SF 6 $16

4 Mark Andrews BAL 8 $12

5 Kyle Pitts ATL 6 $13

6 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 $8

7 Logan Thomas WAS 9 $11

8 Jared Cook LAC 7 $7

9 Dallas Goedert PHI 14 $7

10 Robert Tonyan GB 13 $7

11 Zach Ertz PHI 14 $7

12 Mike Gesicki MIA 14 $7

13 Hunter Henry NE 14 $8

14 Jonnu Smith NE 14 $7

15 Anthony Firkser TEN 13 $8

16 Noah Fant DEN 11 $7

17 Evan Engram NYG 10 $7

18 Adam Trautman NO 6 $8

19 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 7 $7

20 Tyler Higbee LAR 11 $5

21 Rob Gronkowski TB 9 $5

22 Eric Ebron PIT 7 $5

23 Austin Hooper CLE 13 $5

24 Nick Boyle BAL 8 $5

25 Blake Jarwin DAL 7 $5

26 Jack Doyle IND 14 $5

27 Cole Kmet CHI 10 $4

28 C.J. Uzomah CIN 10 $4

29 Jimmy Graham CHI 10 $4

30 Dawson Knox BUF 7 $4

31 Kyle Rudolph NYG 10 $4

32 Cameron Brate TB 9 $3

33 Hayden Hurst ATL 6 $3

34 Dalton Schultz DAL 7 $3

35 Will Dissly SEA 9 $3

36 Jordan Akins HOU 10 $3

37 Mo Alie-Cox IND 14 $2

38 O.J. Howard TB 9 $3

39 Chris Herndon NYJ 6 $3

40 Drew Sample CIN 10 $2

41 Foster Moreau LV 8 $2

42 Johnny Mundt LAR 11 $2

43 Gerald Everett SEA 9 $2

44 Pharaoh Brown HOU 10 $2

45 James O'Shaughnessy JAC 7 $1

46 Ian Thomas CAR 13 $1

47 Geoff Swaim TEN 13 $1

48 Adam Shaheen MIA 14 $1

49 Richard Rodgers PHI 14 $1

50 Tyler Conklin MIN 7 $1

KICKER

Rk Player Tm Bye AAV

1 Daniel Carlson LV 8 $6

2 Younghoe Koo ATL 6 $6

3 Ryan Succop TB 9 $4

4 Harrison Butker KC 12 $4

5 Justin Tucker BAL 8 $4

6 Tyler Bass BUF 7 $4

7 Wil Lutz NO 6 $4

8 Greg Zuerlein DAL 7 $3

9 Jason Myers SEA 9 $2

10 Cairo Santos CHI 10 $3

11 Jason Sanders MIA 14 $2

12 Chris Boswell PIT 7 $3

13 Rodrigo Blankenship IND 14 $2

14 Robbie Gould SF 6 $2

15 Matt Gay LAR 11 $2

16 Mason Crosby GB 13 $2

17 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU 10 $2

18 Graham Gano NYG 10 $2

19 Nick Folk NE 14 $2

20 Dustin Hopkins WAS 9 $2

21 Cody Parkey CLE 13 $2

22 Joey Slye CAR 13 $2

23 Brandon McManus DEN 11 $2

24 Josh Lambo JAC 7 $1

25 Mike Badgley LAC 7 $1

26 Matt Prater ARI 12 $1

27 Evan McPherson CIN 10 $1

28 Randy Bullock DET 9 $1

29 Greg Joseph MIN 7 $1

30 Jake Elliott PHI 14 $1

31 Sam Ficken TEN 13 $1

32 Tucker McCann TEN 13 $1

33 Matt Ammendola NYJ 6 $1

34 Zane Gonzalez DET 9 $1

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Rk Team Bye AAV

1 Los Angeles Rams 11 $11

2 Buffalo Bills 7 $6

3 Washington Football Team 9 $6

4 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 $6

5 New England Patriots 14 $6

6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 $4

7 Indianapolis Colts 14 $4

8 San Francisco 49ers 6 $6

9 Miami Dolphins 14 $3

10 Philadelphia Eagles 14 $4

11 Green Bay Packers 13 $5

12 Denver Broncos 11 $5

13 Cleveland Browns 13 $5

14 Kansas City Chiefs 12 $4

15 Arizona Cardinals 12 $3

16 Atlanta Falcons 6 $4

17 Baltimore Ravens 8 $6

18 Seattle Seahawks 9 $3

19 Chicago Bears 10 $4

20 Carolina Panthers 13 $4

21 Tennessee Titans 13 $3

22 New York Giants 10 $3

23 Dallas Cowboys 7 $3

24 New Orleans Saints 6 $4

25 Los Angeles Chargers 7 $3

26 New York Jets 6 $2

27 Minnesota Vikings 7 $3

28 Jacksonville Jaguars 7 $2

29 Houston Texans 10 $2

30 Detroit Lions 9 $2

31 Cincinnati Bengals 10 $1

32 Las Vegas Raiders 8 $1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football cheatsheet: Top NFL players for 2021 by position