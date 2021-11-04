Fantasy football: Carlos Hyde is in line for a lot of work

Nov. 4—This is a critical time for fantasy football team owners.

It's Week 9, so you probably only have six weeks left to make an attempt at reaching the playoffs. With more injuries and four NFL teams on byes, it's time to scour your league's waiver wire for that diamond in the rough who will get you some victories.

Let's go mining.

—Be the first kid on your block to grab former Ohio State Buckeye running back Carlos Hyde. The Jacksonville running back has only 33 carries for 140 yards this season, but this pickup is predicated by No. 1 back James Robinson not being able to play because of a heel injury.

After Robinson left Sunday's game against Seattle, Hyde played most of the snaps and caught six of eight targets in the loss. Check Robinson's status and, if he's out, Hyde will be the workhorse. He is only 7 percent rostered in ESPN leagues, so pick him up for sheer volume.

—Another dark horse is Tennessee running back Jeremy McNichols. With star Derrick Henry out for an extended period because of foot surgery, McNichols is the next man up. The Titans signed Adrian Peterson, but he might not be ready for a full workload. McNichols should get plenty of carries, and will get a lot of targets. Claim him as a flex option.

—New Orleans is in need of a new quarterback because of Jameis Winston's season-ending ACL injury, so it looks like Taysom Hill will step in after being out since Week 5 because of a concussion. If Hill plays, he should give you at least 200 passing yards and a touchdown or two against a bad Atlanta defense. He will also give you rushing yards and possibly a touchdown. Grab him in leagues that use two quarterbacks.

—Seemingly forgotten much of the season by Green Bay, veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb had his second two-touchdown game last week in the Packers' victory over Arizona. Davante Adams missed last week's game, but Cobb will have value even when Adams returns. Put in a claim for Cobb as a flex play.

—New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, taken in the second round of this year's draft, has been finding his rhythm lately. He has gotten six targets in each of the past two games, and had six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' victory over Cincinnati last week. Moore has the potential for big plays, so get him on your team.

—Another second round pick this year, tight end Pat Freiermuth, should be given a good look. Pittsburgh has thrown 14 passes his way the past two weeks, resulting in 11 catches for 102 yards and a score. If Eric Ebron isn't back this week, get Freiermuth and play him Monday night against Chicago. You might be in for a nice surprise.

Start 'em

—Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back and producing. The fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft is not winning games, but threw four touchdown passes two weeks ago and ran one in last week. If your QB is on a bye, put Tagovailoa in your lineup.

—If star Saquon Barkley is questionable for the New York Giants game against Las Vegas on Sunday, keep riding Devontae Booker. He is getting the lion's share of the workload out of the backfield, and last week caught five passes for 65 yards. Make him active.

—With Philadelphia starting running back Miles Sanders out, Boston Scott has assumed the role as starter. He is getting the most snaps and has scored three touchdowns in the past two games. If he's available in your league, pick him up and plug him in.

—Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown is a must play this Sunday against Minnesota, which has trouble catching up to receivers. Though Brown only caught five of 14 targets last week, he had 80 yards and a touchdown. He will find the end zone again this week.

—What's that? You have Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson on your team, and he's off this week? Grab Cincinnati's C.J. Uzomah, who has five touchdowns this season. He doesn't get a lot of targets, but seems to find the end zone when the ball is thrown to him. He has caught 21 passes on 24 targets. Use him against Cleveland this week.