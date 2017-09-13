Fantasy football budget midfield options compared

Fancy winning £1,000,000 playing fantasy football? All you have to do is enter the Yahoo Cup and select the best XI players any given week.

Plus, there are over £40,000 in guaranteed cash prizes up for grabs every weekend. Deposit £5 and get £50 free.

The situation

With so many elite players scoring in both midfield and upfront, fantasy football managers are scrambling to find budget options to play alongside and facilitate a team with as many premium options as possible.

Harry Kane found his shooting boots this week to join Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku in the goals, while Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all have multiple premium options in midfield. Below is an analysis on the 10 best fantasy football budget options which can help managers afford as many elite options as possible.

All the options cost £6.5m or less and have already scored or assisted during the opening four Premier League games. Tom Ince is yet to be involved in a goal this year but still remains an option.

The first five options

View photos The first five fantasy football budget include Richarlison, Mooy, Choupo-Moting, Ritchie and Jese. More

The first five analysis

Richarlison (£6m-21 points) and Nathan Redmond are tied with the most total shots at 13, but the Watford winger has had an incredible 10 shots inside the box already. However, only two have hit the target which means his xG is only 1.11 so far this season. He’s not just a poacher either, he has created six chances for his teammates, leading to an xA of 0.75.

Aaron Mooy (£5.7m-21 points) has helped new boys Huddersfield Town get seven points from their opening four games with a goal and an assist. Don’t expect him to keep up his goalscoring record though. The Australian international has scored with his only shot on target, but his ability to put the ball onto teammate Steve Mounie’s head should keep him ticking through the season.

Chuopo-Moting (£5.5-21 points) is the only player to score against Manchester United this season after his brace this weekend. He has looked lively during his start at Stoke but he has only had three shots on target from his 12 attempts, with three of his shots being blocked and six missing the target. Stoke face Newcastle, Chelsea, Southampton and Manchester City in their next four so be wary about bringing him in yet.

Matt Ritchie (£5.9-13 points) was a favourite budget option when he won promotion with Bournemouth in the 2015-16 season, after he was involved in 32 goals (15 goals & 17 assists). No-one expected Ritchie to match his output in the Premier League, but managers were still disappointed after he was only involved in 10 games in his debut Premier League season. Back in the top division again, the Scot has already created two chances with crosses from his five chances created and has two shots on target. Ritchie has been booked three times in just four games, something to watch out for if you pick him up.

Jese (£6m-14 points) has played for some top European sides in Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Although his minutes at the European giants have been limited through lack of opportunity and injuries. Jese has played over a game less than everyone else in this analysis, but still earned his spot having scored for Stoke in his 205 minutes. With six shots and three on target, Jese has an xG of 0.67.

The second five options

View photos The second five fantasy football budget options include Doucoure, Gross, Brady, Philips and Redmond. More

Read More