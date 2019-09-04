Fantasy Football: Breaking down the Chiefs crowded backfield with the addition of LeSean McCoy

After the Kansas City Chiefs moved on from Kareem Hunt last season, most pegged Spencer Ware as the biggest recipient of the workload in the backfield. The veteran suffered an early injury and out of nowhere, Damien Williams emerged as a reliable option.



In Week 15, Wiliams rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns as well as grabbing six receptions for 74 yards, good for 30.3 PPR points and making him RB2 on the week. In Week 16, Williams posted 103 rushing yards, a fumble, as well seven receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, good for 25 PPR points.





The Chiefs rewarded Williams for his stellar play in December with a two-year contract extension with a max value of $8.1 million. The team also bolstered their backfield back in March, signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year $2.8 million deal after he was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. They then finalized their depth by taking Utah State's Darwin Thompson in the sixth round of April's draft.

Williams was pegged as a top-20 fantasy running back heading into the regular season.

Then on Sunday, an unexpected cut in the AFC East made the Chiefs change up their depth.

LeSean McCoy was released by the Buffalo Bills, and the veteran running back decided to run things back with his former coach from his stint in Philadelphia Andy Reid.

The Chiefs prompty traded Hyde to Houston for offensive tackle Martinas Rankin and then locked up McCoy to a one-year, $3 million offer sheet.

So now that begs the question, what does McCoy's arrival mean for Williams' workload, and what can fantasy owners that took a flier on McCoy expect now that he's in a locomotive offense in Kansas City?

While many assumed that Williams would still be the primary option, Andy Reid said otherwise. Reid told reporters that both backs can be co-starters.

During Reid's tenure so far in Kansas City, he has never gone to a committee with his backfield. From Jamaal Charles to Spencer Ware to Kareem Hunt to Damien Williams, Reid has always gone with a bell-cow. During McCoy's time with Reid back in Philadelphia, he was always a three-down back, and that continued when he moved on to Buffalo.

Williams is four years younger than McCoy and has more experience in the Chiefs' system and will still be a factor despite McCoy's arrival.

For those that drafted Williams in the second or third rounds of their fantasy drafts, expectations must be lowered barring an injury to McCoy, and he should not be relied upon as anything more than a low-end RB2 or a high-end flex.

For those that took a flier on McCoy later in their drafts hoping for a resurgent season, he can now be considered a low-end flex play in deeper leagues.

And finally for those who took a chance on Thompson late in drafts hoping he took the reins later in the season, its time to look elsewhere for production unless the previous two are both unable to play.

