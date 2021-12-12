Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: The joy of Taysom Hill

The NFL is a game of stars. We know their names, we know their faces, we know their allure and their magnetism.

Fantasy football is a game about numbers. Sometimes you get them from a star, sometimes you don’t. It really doesn’t matter. Just score more than your opponent.

Taysom Hill, this is your moment.

Taysom Hill showed the power of the running quarterback

The early window of Week 14 wasn’t particularly elegant. A lot of games were blowouts and plenty of stars disappointed. But at the end of that time slot, Hill was standing at the top of the quarterback leaderboard, scoring 26.3 points in a standard Yahoo league.

It’s important to recognize the genesis of Hill’s big day. He did most of his damage with two late scoring runs. He scampered around the right end for a 2-yard touchdown at the 5:53 mark, then added a 44-yard punctuation mark with just over a minute to play. It was just window dressing on a lopsided game; the final score read Saints 30, Jets 9.

This is where we appreciate the sizable gap between Hill’s real-life value and his fantasy value. He didn’t play well last week in a loss to Dallas (four interceptions), but he ran for 101 yards and chucked for 264 more yards and two touchdowns. A late 70-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris was a gift from the fantasy gods. Head to the window, accept 24 Yahoo points.

Hill was more efficient Sunday at New York, completing 15-of-21 passes for 175 yards. He didn’t have any touchdown passes or interceptions. But the 73 rushing yards and two ground touchdowns, that’s where the cheddar is.

Taysom Hill's running chops were on full display in Week 14. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Running quarterbacks might bring enhanced injury risk — Lamar Jackson, for one, left early Sunday — but when they can stay on the field, they’re difference-makers in fantasy. Jalen Hurts, like Hill, has made his fantasy managers thrilled while befuddling the Philadelphia organization. Is he the future quarterback there? Is he even better than Gardner Minshew? Fantasy managers probably don’t care, they just want the 20-plus points on nearly every given Sunday. Hurts usually gets there.

For about two months Hurts had a fourth-quarter weight to his fantasy production, often bailing out late after a messy hour or two. Hill had the same tilt the last two weeks. Perhaps the angle with players like this is that you can roster them and start them liberally, but maybe not grind every snap. Some players are better observed in the final box score, not the in-progress one. Everything we’ve ever told you about a shaky fantasy baseball closer probably applies to these guys.

Hill’s going to be challenged in the fantasy playoffs, facing Tampa and Miami the next two weeks. Even Carolina’s defense in Week 17 is a tricky draw. But one step at a time. He got you where you needed to go Week, and sometimes that’s enough.

More Week 14 winners and losers to come ...