Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Sleepers deliver in Week 15

This weekly NFL wrap column is called Booms and Busts.

Perhaps Busts and Busts would be a better title this week. All sorts of big-name players went poof in Week 15 or weren’t available for fantasy use.

Ah, but it’s the holidays. It’s time for happiness, positivity, good cheer. So let’s shine a light on some of the lesser-known players you might have opted for in Week 15, your working-class heroes. A working-class hero is something to be.

Bills secondary options come through

Start with Gabriel Davis of Buffalo, America’s sleeper pick. The dots connected nicely — Carolina struggles with tertiary receivers, and Davis was stepping into a bigger role with Emmanuel Sanders unavailable. Josh Allen probably wouldn’t run much given his lower-body injuries.

Score a hit for America. Davis snagged a pair of touchdown passes, part of a 5-85 line off seven targets. He’s now spiked four times in three weeks. New England will challenge him in Week 16, but Davis is pushing for Circle of Trust privileges.

We can’t leave Buffalo without mentioning Devin Singletary, who took control of the team’s rushing game (22-86-1). Allen only ran the ball three times (though he did have one 26-yard scamper), and Matt Breida carried it once. Singletary’s previous carry high for the season was a modest 15.

Bills running back Devin Singletary tied his high for fantasy points in game (16.1) this season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

If you had to desperation-start Cam Newton on the other side, we hope you didn’t watch the game. Newton’s a difficult scout on a snap-by-snap basis. But his willingness to run (71 yards, touchdown) bailed out what was a dreadful day through the air (4.1 YPA. 56.5 rating, 18-for-38 passing). We just want the numbers, right? Newton’s 24.34 points put him at the top of Sunday’s early quarterback board.

Lions provide more than an upset

Did you have the nerve to look at Detroit Lions this week, heavy underdogs against Arizona? The Jared Goff stack was the way to go, rampaging through the Cardinals and sparking a nothing-fluky-about-it 30-12 upset. Goff threw for three touchdowns, and most of his work went to players who had fantasy juice before kickoff.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continued his emergence as a legitimate No. 1 target (8-90-1), commanding double-digit targets for the third straight week. And Josh Reynolds (6-68-1) answered the bell for anyone looking deeper at the receiver position. Perhaps some desperate DeAndre Hopkins managers found salvation with the Honolulu Blue & Silver. (Or maybe you stayed in the Arizona huddle, where Christian Kirk posted a tasty 9-94-1.)

Craig Reynolds is a heck of a story in the Detroit backfield, too. Reynolds ran 26 times for 112 yards, and added a short reception. Once it was clear D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams were unavailable, Reynolds picked up legitimate fantasy steam. For those who rocked any Reynolds (fire!) . . . we salute you.

Duke Johnson out of nowhere

Probably the biggest backfield stunner of the early Sunday wave was Miami’s Duke Johnson. Every card-carrying member of the fantasy industry has some ill-fated Johnson recommendations in his or her memory bank. “Free Duke Johnson” was a fantasy movement for a few years, and it seldom went anywhere.

Johnson’s Week 15 projection seemingly took a hit when Myles Gaskin came off the reserve/COVID-19 list; Miami’s depth chart was back to the previous order. But it was Johnson who lugged the mail in Miami’s win over the Jets, collecting 107 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gaskin had a late 30-yard run and finished with a respectable 10-54-0 line, but he was the counterpuncher; Johnson was Miami’s central offensive player. (We’ll also throw a nod to DeVante Parker, who justified the fantasy love, posting 68 yards and a touchdown.)

Titans backfield comes into view

The Steelers 19-13 victory over Tennessee followed a familiar Pittsburgh trope — the Steelers did nothing in the first half, then rallied furiously in the final period. But the Tennessee backfield at least sorted itself out, with D’Onta Foreman plowing out a 22-108-0 afternoon. Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols were also effective on a per-carry basis, but their work was secondary in nature — they combined for 15 rushes. Foreman stands at the front of this committee, though the 49ers are a formidable Week 16 opponent.

Half of the Week 15 slate is still in progress or yet to come — we won’t have things sorted out until Tuesday night in some leagues. Remember that we’ve pushed the waiver process back a day for Week 16. In the meantime, toast to your early-window heroes, and hopefully your later-start players can bail you out where you need it.

Quick-hit fantasy observations will follow later tonight. You can’t always start who you want, but sometimes you get what you need, anyway.