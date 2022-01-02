Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Ja'Marr Chase breaks the game

Ja'Marr Chase made a list and he checked it twice.

Wrap up the AFC North title? Check.

Win fantasy championships for some football fans? Check.

Put his name on the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy? Well, we’ll see about that. Sunday’s tape and box score make a compelling argument.

Chase was the signature player in Cincinnati’s instant-classic victory on Sunday, a 34-31 comeback win over the Chiefs. Chase collected 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and all of the scores were suitable for framing.

Ja'Marr Chase lays waste to Chiefs defense in Week 17

Do you like catch-and-run touchdowns? Marvel at Chase’s first score, a 72-yard bob-and-weave through the Kansas City team defense.

Maybe contested catches get your blood pumping. In that case, observe Chase winning on an 18-yard score at the right pylon.

Perhaps an old-fashioned “run by everybody, catch ball” touchdown is your go-to. Chase did this too, sneaking past Kansas City’s coverage for a 69-yard score in the third quarter, walking it in with style.

When you post this kind of monster game, we dust off the record book. By standard scoring, it’s the seventh-highest scoring fantasy game for a rookie since the merger, and if we pivot to full-point PPR, it jumps up to the second place. Jerry Butler’s 1979 game (10-255-4) remains the gold standard. Current fantasy managers might remember Corey Dillon in 1997 or Doug Martin in 2012. A collection of stars (Adrian Peterson, Clinton Portis) and one-offs (Jonas Gray, Jahvid Best) decorate the list. History is fun.

And so is the present. The Bengals are going to be a popular team at the draft table next year, as their Big 4 of Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and Joe Burrow is sure to command pricy ADPs. We love a narrow usage tree in fantasy, and especially when we’re talking about these types of talents.

To be fair, Chase dominated the box score Sunday — Mixon (86 total yards) and Higgins (just five targets, 3-62-0) were both held out of the end zone. But Mixon entered the day as the RB2 in fantasy, and Higgins the WR13. They drove plenty of teams deep into the fantasy playoffs; you just needed some help on championship Sunday.

Burrow’s comeback also deserves lofty praise; his second season is miraculous when you consider that he tore up his left knee in November of 2020. Imagine how good Burrow can become if the Bengals shore up their offensive line a little bit, and Burrow’s pocket awareness gets an eyelash better.

About two years ago, he was on top of the college world, a Heisman Trophy winner smoking a championship cigar in the LSU locker room. Sunday was the same image, as Burrow and the Bengals celebrated their fresh AFC North title.

Cincinnati’s defense deserves a hand as well — although the Chiefs did spring for 31 points and 414 total yards, the Bengals were able to keep the KC receiving stars in check. Ten Tyreek Hill targets went for a modest 6-40-0, and although Travis Kelce had a touchdown catch, his five looks only totaled 25 yards.

Patrick Mahomes crushed the Raiders twice in the second half of the year, but otherwise, his recent form has been solid but unspectacular. He commonly lands in the 250-300 yard range and throws 2-3 touchdowns, but that’s been the ceiling. He surely didn’t lose Sunday’s game — a 26-for-35 line, with 259 yards is fine, especially with no turnovers or sacks. He had two touchdown passes.

But if you were up against Mahomes in the fantasy finals, that line didn’t beat you, either. The Chiefs have turned their season around over the last couple of months, but it really hasn’t been on the strength of its passing game. Andy Reid has plenty of things to figure out in the offseason.

More winners and losers from Week 17 to come ...