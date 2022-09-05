Fantasy football boom, bust picks for Week 1: D'Andre Swift will be fast out of the blocks

The first week of the NFL regular season is at hand — the season starts Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. With many starters seeing little or no action in the preseason, fantasy football managers won't have much supporting evidence for their Week 1 start/sit decisions.

But that's where we can help.

Here are some key players who could boom or bust in Week 1 of the NFL season:

First, the Sizzlers

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray opens the season at home against a very tough Kansas City team that will be able to score gobs of points. The Chiefs gave up the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2021 so expect Murray to match Patrick Mahomes strike for strike in an exciting opener.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs for a touchdown during an August 12 preseason game against the Falcons. Swift ran for five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

RB D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles were not adept at stopping the run in 2021, yielding the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs. Swift's explosive talent will shine out of the starting gate in Week 1.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara may be suspended at some point this season but not before Week 1. An intra-division matchup against a porous Atlanta Falcons defense will be just what the doctor ordered.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Criminally under-drafted in 2022, McLaurin slipped due to the perceived downgrade at quarterback in Carson Wentz. At home against Jacksonville's struggling secondary, McLaurin will remind us just how talented he is regardless of who's under center.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Miami paid a substantial amount for Hill, and his darting speed will be a challenge for New England to defend. Once Hill gets into open space, he's a home run threat. While New England has worked hard to add speed defensively this offseason, Hill will pose a challenging match up problem.

And next, the Fizzlers ...

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The Tennessee Titans gave up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season and with Jones already on the hot seat in Week 1, the G-Men will likely struggle to move the ball in their opener.

RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Pierce was a late fantasy bloomer as the rookie shot up draft boards after being named the Texans' starting running back. It's a tough opening assignment against an Indianapolis team that will dominate time of possession, forcing Houston to throw the ball to keep up.

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Singletary will have his days but against the defending Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, there won't be a lot of lanes to run through. Buffalo will need to put the ball in QB Josh Allen's hands to make the magic happen.

WR Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers

It's possible Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback Watkins has been waiting for his entire career. However, he doesn't play into the game plan as well as the Green Bay running game does against Minnesota.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith will be tough to predict week-to-week since the Eagles prefer a run-centric attack. The presence of A.J. Brown on the other side won't be a plus for Smith with QB Jalen Hurts looking Brown's way on most passing plays.

Tony Holm, FantasySharks.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: D'Andre Swift to get off to a fast start