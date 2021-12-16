Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 15!

James Robinson finishes as a Top-10 RB (Yahoo DFS salary $22)

Dalton Del Don: Immediately after news Urban Meyer was fired late Wednesday night, Jacksonville’s spread jumped 0.5 points in some spots, which pretty much says it all. Expect a favorable game-script at home (where Robinson has averaged 99.9 yards from scrimmage this season) against a Houston defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs. Robinson smashes and finishes as a top-10 RB this week.

DeVante Parker finishes inside the Top-20 (DFS salary $17)

Matt Harmon: Last time we saw the Miami Dolphins, Parker was the third man up in terms of routes run in his first game back off IR. He ran 32 routes, trailing both Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki. However, his 11.6 average depth of target was the highest on the team. He won't be a volume monster like Waddle, even with the rookie landing on the COVID list on Thursday, as Parker's just not the same gorgeous fit in the RPO-centric attack they're running for Tua Tagovailoa. Parker might only need a handful of big plays to hit in a given week, something that the New York Jets can certainly provide.

Myles Gaskin records season-high rushing numbers (DFS salary $21)

Liz Loza: Myles Gaskin is expected to come off the Covid list in time for Sunday’s game versus the Jets. Salvon Ahmed and Philip Lindsay, however, are less likely to suit up. That means Gaskin could have the backfield to himself (with Malcolm Brown *potentially* fresh off IR, after missing 6 games due to a quad injury) while facing Jets 30th-ranked run defense (DVOA). The last time Gaskin faced the Jets he rushed for 89 yards. I think he clears that this go-around.

Dolphins pass-catchers Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker are both in for big weeks against the lowly Jets. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mike Gesicki ends touchdown drought (DFS salary $19)

Troy King: He is playing the Jets, the end. Ok, I’m semi- joking, but the Jets do give up the eighth most points to the tight end position. He had a decent game against the Jets in Week 11, putting up 5 receptions on 6 targets for 50 yards and one red-zone target. Even though he hasn’t scored since Week 7 against the Falcons, he has seen six red-zone targets in the last four games. He is also ranked fourth in receptions and third in targets on the season per Player Profiler. So yes, it’s obviously been a while since Gesicki has scored, but he is playing the perfect opponent in order to rectify this. Jaylen Waddle landing on the COVID list also opens the door for more targets to go Gesicki's way.

Gabriel Davis, working class hero (DFS salary $12)

Scott Pianowski: Although Carolina's pass defense metrics are good, the coverage has generally been leaky against tertiary options, receivers that wouldn't qualify as a WR1 or WR2. Enter Gabriel Davis, who has a two-touchdown streak and is looking at extra opportunity with Emmanuel Sanders likely out. For managers in a tizzy dealing with wideout unavailability, Davis makes sense as a Week 15 stopgap. I'm figuring he'll get past 70 yards or score a touchdown, perhaps both. It's not like the Bills trust their running game, and Josh Allen's scrambling might be muted as he deals with his own injuries.

Davante Adams has two TDs for a WR1 finish (DFS salary $32)

Jennifer Eakins: Adams is always capable of top honors at his position, but this week brings a particularly juicy matchup for the elite wideout. The Ravens' secondary is decimated at the corners, and they recently allowed Diontae Johnson to torch them for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13. With the Packers fighting for a high playoff seed, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will seek out his go-to guy often on Sunday, resulting in a huge day for Adams.

