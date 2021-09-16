Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: #RevengeGames on the docket in Week 2

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 2!

Mike Williams finishes as a top-15 WR

Dalton Del Don: Williams looked great Week 1 in the Michael Thomas “X” role in new OC Joe Lombardi’s offense, racking up 12 targets while seeing plenty of air yards (and dropping a would-be second touchdown) in a tough matchup. The Chargers have one of the highest implied team totals in Week 2 while facing a Cowboys defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and just lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

LA’s revamped offensive line is really going to help Williams, who finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout in Week 2.

Sammy Watkins finishes as a Top-20 receiver

Matt Harmon: The #RevengeGame narrative is only part of the juice here. Watkins actually had great usage metrics in his debut with Baltimore. The veteran led the team with a 36.2 percent share of the air yards, eight targets and 37 routes run. In a game against the Chiefs with a 56-point projected total (per BetMGM), that sort of volume is absolutely worth chasing. For all your hurt fantasy feelings about Watkins over the years, there's no denying he's a massive upgrade as an outside receiver over some of the dregs Baltimore has rolled out for Lamar Jackson in recent memory.

Quintez Cephus shows out on Monday night

Scott Pianowski: I recognize that when it comes to the Lions, we're excited about the Big 3 (Swift, Williams, Hockenson). That's totally fine. But Cephus made some splash plays in garbage time last week, and you can't have a total zero at the receiver slot. Cephus has a profile that could grow into a consistent goal-line role. He'll score and have decent yardage Monday. He's also just $11 in our MNF single-game DFS contest.

Andy Dalton outproduces Trevor Lawrence and Carson Wentz

Liz Loza: Dalton will flirt with top-20 fantasy numbers in a revenge game against the Bengals. I want the Justin Fields era to begin in Chicago immeasurably more than I want to be right about this take, but Dalton could post numbers in Week 2. Last Sunday, Kirk Cousins (another QB with a narrow usage tree, relying on his ground game and defense to win games) recorded over 350 yards (over 320 before OT) while battling the Bengals. Narrative street aside, the matchup allows for Dalton to pass for an easy 260 yards and 2 TDs.

Noah Fant finishes as a top 3 TE

Troy King: Some matchups just scream “START ME!”

Noah has a FANTastic (pun intended ) matchup against the pitiful Jacksonville Jaguars defense — who were blown out by the hapless Houston Texans in Week 1. The Jaguars allowed tight end Pharaoh Brown (who?!) to finish as a Top-12 tight end and set a career-high in receiving yards (67). YIKES.

Last week, Fant finished as TE10 while posting 6 receptions on 8 targets for 62 yards. He was top-five among tight ends in target share (23%) and 7th in air yards (55). With Jerry Jeudy placed on IR, Fant should see increased opportunity in routes and targets.

Did I mention he was going against the Jaguars?

Cordarrelle Patterson Goes for a Fantasy Double-Double

Jennifer Eakins: Yes, I know it's a basketball term but it applies to what Patterson is capable of this weekend. With how awful the Falcons offense performed in Week 1, some creativity is in order and who better to see it through than Patterson. He is technically the RB2 behind Mike Davis, but his receiving prowess makes him versatile and dangerous. The Buccaneers are stout at defending all fronts but look for Atlanta to utilize the 30-year-old in non-traditional ways. Patterson could post 25+ yards on the ground with another 25+ via the air.

