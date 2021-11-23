Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When you have Jonathan Taylor and still lose

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 11, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 11 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 11, Sunday's biggest story belonged to Jonathan Taylor, who delivered a historic five-touchdown day.

In most standard, half-point PPR leagues, that likely equated to 51.9 fantasy points. I don't know about you, but 51.9 points from a single player likely guarantees a victory. I mean, we're lucky to get 51.9 points from three players, let alone one.

Of course, this is fantasy bad beats, and here, we don't talk about victories. We talk about horrible losses, like losing your fantasy matchup even though you have a week-winner at running back.

Somehow, DOZENS of fantasy players lost in Week 11 EVEN WHILE starting Taylor!

