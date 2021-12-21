Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When not even points matter

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 15, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 15 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 15, normally in this Bad Beats space, Andy Behrens would highlight a player/team performance/occurrence that caused a fantasy nightmare. Maybe it's how the Cardinals and Buccaneers offenses totally flopped in a must-win week. Maybe it's how someone needed just one more catch from Mark Andrews (who went OFF regardless) to win their fantasy matchup but didn't get it in that failed two-point conversion attempt.

Sure, there were a lot of Week 15 options, but how about a season-long bad beat?

A fantasy player named Mike shared with us what can only be described as a shocking end to a fantasy regular season for him and his league-mates. Just watch the video above to see something you likely have never seen before ...