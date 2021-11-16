Fantasy Football Bad Beats: Sting of losing to an incomplete team

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 10, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 10 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 10, we saw a plethora of upsets, but also some massive beatdowns. We also had to deal with a bunch of injuries and continued bye weeks, so it's no surprise some teams had to sport weak, boom-or-bust lineups. It's just that time of the season.

But it especially hurts when you have to trot out an incomplete roster — one full of injuries, and one you can't boost with a pickup without dropping an integral player. It's tough to play fantasy like that.

But it's even tougher when you LOSE to that incomplete team.

And that's exactly what happened to this week's top fantasy football bad beat, as a fantasy manager named Devin lost by .07 points thanks to a fourth-down stop by his opponent's defense. An opponent who, in fact, started a running back on IR, Giovani Bernard, and Laviska Shenault!

Our Dishonorable Mention this week goes to a player whose fantasy team was all yards and no scores in Week 10 ...