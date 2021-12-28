Fantasy Football Bad Beats: Miami D kills two birds with one INT

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 16, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 16 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 16, you can imagine the number of bad beats spread around in a wild, COVID-impacted fantasy semifinal.

Whether it was juggernaut No. 1 seed teams getting blown out or teams falling thanks to key players getting shutout (we're looking at you, Tyler Johnson and DeVante Parker), the defeats were many.

And as usual, some of the worst bad beats came courtesy of Monday Night's defensive domination of the Saints by the Dolphins.

As you know, the Saints were forced to start rookie quarterback Ian Book, and things ended as expected. The Dolphin D was merciless, intercepting Book twice (one was a pick-six), sacking him EIGHT times and allowing just three points.

Oh, and they ended the fantasy playoff hopes of two players suffering in solidarity, as Andy Behrens explains in the video above ...