Fantasy Football Bad Beats: DK Metcalf wakes up at the worst time

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 12, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 12 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 12, Monday Night Football was not the best contest if you needed fantasy points — especially not if you needed DK Metcalf to win your matchup.

But what if you needed to beat Metcalf to win?

[Play in Yahoo's Week 13 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Well, if you were up by a point or less you had to figure you were headed towards a loss if you were taking on an opponent starting Metcalf. I mean, you can get a point from one catch — what's one catch to a player like Metcalf?

Well, as Andy Behrens explains in the video above, hope was kindled for fantasy managers trying to eek out a win against the Seahawks receiver — all the way until there was less than two minutes left in the game!