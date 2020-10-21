Fantasy Football Backfield Check: Where do Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kenyan Drake stand off big games?

“Running back by committee” used to be a dirty phrase in the early days of fantasy football, an instant path to anxiety. We wanted bell cows and there were plenty to choose from. Get a couple on your roster, stampede over your opponents, plan a parade route.

Today’s version of the NFL is much different, of course. Usage is more splintered than ever. A base offense is three receivers. Most teams want to regularly use two running backs, and some teams go deeper than that. And of course, it’s a golden age for running quarterbacks — in part because of the resourceful and athletic QBs, in part because of the rules that are encouraging them to take yardage that’s practically free.

Monday’s doubleheader gave us an interesting window into four backfields in curious places. Let’s get a quick status check as we start to get into the teeth of our Week 7 prep.

CEH responds with Bell looming

Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked a great time for his best, and busiest, game of the year. He turned 30 touches into 169 total yards at Buffalo, and averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. CEH showed decisiveness, power, the ability to hit the second level, and the ability to handle a heavy workload. He did lose the handle on one carry — courtesy of a devastating hit from a defender — but replay fairly concluded that CEH’s knee hit the turf before the ball was dislodged.

Le’Veon Bell’s arrival pushed urgency onto Edwards-Helaire’s plate. The Chiefs wouldn’t have added Bell if they didn’t envision a meaty role for him; perhaps as a pass-catching back, maybe as a goal-line option, and at minimum, as a change-of-pace guy. Yes, the Chiefs still have the tastiest offensive pie in the NFL, but one more mouth to feed complicates the fantasy equation.

Although Patrick Mahomes has been more proactive as a runner this year, there’s no reason why the Kansas City offense can’t support two backs. While a hot hand — or a fumbling streak — could always change the split, I’m figuring CEH’s solid start to the year still protects about 65-70 percent of the backfield work. Bell could cut into that if he hits the ground at full speed, and who knows — maybe we’ll see another winner in the Escaping Adam Gase lottery. But if you were a concerned CEH manager, take heart that your rookie back answered the call at the perfect time.

Mind you, Edwards-Helaire still could have a capped range — if Bell becomes the designed goal-line back. But given the volume that’s reasonable to project for CEH, he remains a higher-end RB2 at worst, with RB1 upside in the reasonable range of outcomes. A challenge of sorts was issued over the last week, and Edwards-Helaire was up to it.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his busiest game of the year in Week 6. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Bills haven’t found their rushing legs yet

When we talk about the Bills backfield, we have to start with Josh Allen. He’s still the team’s de-facto goal-line back, and one of the athletic quarterbacks that’s taken over the league over the last few years.

If you look at the complete Allen stat line, you’re thrilled through six weeks. He’s quickly clicked with new receiver Stefon Diggs, he’s throwing touchdown passes at a much higher rate, he’s cut his sack percentage significantly. He’s the NFL’s leader in QBR, if you believe in that stat (I don’t blame you if you don’t). He’s significantly boosted his completion percentage and his yards per attempt.

On the flip side, Allen’s two worst games came in prime time against notable contenders, the Titans and Chiefs. A possible MVP sleeper in late September, the story is on weak legs now. Allen figures to bounce back nicely against the Jets in Week 7, before the first Bill Belichick exam of the year in Week 8.

