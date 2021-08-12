Why you should avoid drafting Patrick Mahomes and Darren Waller

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don is joined by Vlad Sedler to talk about draft strategies, and when to ignore them, but the guys also discuss some RB injury news, Dak Prescott for MVP, and list some of the players you should avoid drafting in fantasy football this season.

