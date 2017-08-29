Fantasy Football Auction Draft: Strategy advice, tips for finding values

So, your fantasy football league finally decided to step it up a notch by switching from a relatively dull snake draft to an action-packed, hectic auction draft. It separates the men from the boys --the hardcore fantasy players from the casual fans -- and it involves it's own set of strategies, tips, and advice.

Auction drafts add spice and flavor to an otherwise bland meal. They allow you to get a combination of players that a snake draft could never allow. Are you a die-hard Steelers fan? Then drop a stack of bills on Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. An Alabama homer? Spend a hundo on Julio Jones and Amari Cooper. I wouldn’t recommend it, but the possibility is there. In a way, that's part of what makes auctions more fair than snake drafts, where inevitably some lucky owners have too-good players fall into their laps.

Auction drafts are hard to control because literally anything can happen. A kicker can be nominated first overall; Jordy Nelson might go for $55 dollars or he might be $40 dollars. You have to be ready for anything. No auction is the same, and they’re about as wildly unpredictable as the Chicago Bears actual 2017 draft. To succeed, one needs patience, awareness and quick decision-making skills.

Whether you're an auction veteran or getting ready for your first go at one, we've compiled all the rules, tips, and tricks you should know for a successful draft and come out with all your money spent and all the players you want.





Fantasy Football Auction Draft Tips





Practice

If you’ve never been in an auction draft before, the best way to prepare is to do a mock auction. You don't have to stick around for the full thing, but you'll at least want to get a feel of how the bidding works, how some players go for more than others, how others might drop in price based on when they're nominated, etc.

Because every player is there for the picking, a great starting point is to create an ideal fantasy team for yourself -- similar to creating a daily fantasy lineup. Most auction drafts use a $200 salary cap, so that should be your baseline based on estimated prices from an auction cheat sheet. The top players can end up going for $5-10 more than estimated, but some guys will drop $5, too. It really comes down to when they're nominated and how much people in your league want them.

Plan a budget, be ready to pivot

If your ideal (realistic) team ends up being around $180 bucks, you can plan on targeting those players. If it adds to $190-plus, you will have a tougher time and should consider looking further down the rankings for a player or two. Of course, in auctions things rarely work out according to plan, so it doesn't hurt to create tiers among each position and use them to find a similar player at a similar price. Have this readily available at all points during the auction.

For example, if you’ve settled on Travis Kelce as your TE and Kelce goes way above what you budgeted, you can always opt for Jordan Reed or Greg Olsen. Or, if Kelce was the only guy in that tier you want, then be ready to target a sleeper TE for much less and have a plan to use that excess money at a different position for a player in a higher tier.

If you can’t imagine your fantasy team without a top QB, then prepare three plans with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Draft according to your tiers to create a well-balanced team without having to suffer if you don’t get someone you highlighted.

Fantasy Football Auction Draft Strategy





Stars and Scrubs

The name basically gives away this strategy. You spend 75 percent of your budget on three stars and then sit back until the end and draft a bunch of "scrubs" and hope at least one turns out to be a star. From there, you'll be working the waiver wire the entire season for your other positions.

On paper, it seems great to draft LeSean McCoy, A.J. Green and Rob Gronkowski for $150 and have them carry you to victory each week. If you hit the jackpot with someone like LeGarrette Blount last year, you’ve got yourself a strong fantasy team. However, one injury to these guys can really derail your team, and if your scrubs stay scrubs, it might be a long season for you.

