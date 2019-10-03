Fantasy football analyst Josh Norris believes in 49ers Week 5 success

Week 5 for the 49ers brings a lot of fantasy morsels to pay attention too. Especially if there's a big possibility the team could go 4-0 when all is said and done.

With the passing game one of the most imperative aspects in fantasy, believe it or not, it could be a tight end that is the best passer for the team this upcoming week against the Cleveland Browns.

"Am I allowed to say that George Kittle will be the best receiver? I know that's a little cheating here because I'm not exactly sure which one of these wide receivers Kyle Shanahan is going to game plan snap-to-snap, drive-to-drive better," NBC Sports fantasy analyst Josh Norris said. "And he's so good at doing that."

Norris added that when it comes to the Browns, giving up catches could be a factor that hinders them, but means success for the 49ers.

"So George Kittle, despite not scoring a touchdown, really despite not scoring two, in Week 1, could really get it going this week."

But Norris is still invested in one pass-catcher: Dante Pettis.

"I'm interested to see what his role is going to be out of this bye because he scored a game-winning touchdown for the Niners prior to it," Norris said. "Maybe his role expands a little bit, but I don't think that Kyle Shanahan needs that one alfa wide receiver, I'm sure he would love to have one, but he doesn't have one here so who knows if that's Pettis, [Marquise] Goodwin, or Deebo [Samuel] this week."

It's a matchup in favor of San Francisco.

"I would not be stunned, again, if the 49ers start the season, 4-0."

